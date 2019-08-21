Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Forest & Bird claim and Canterbury Water Management Strategy

Wednesday, 21 August 2019, 3:50 pm
Press Release: Environment Canterbury

Forest & Bird claim and the Canterbury Water Management Strategy

21 Aug 2019


In May, Forest & Bird challenged the collaborative Canterbury Water Management Strategy process in the context of the Hurunui Waiau Zone Committee’s ongoing discussions on the minimum flow regime.

Specifically, Forest & Bird’s claim challenged exemptions issued by the Auditor-General for Zone Committee members.

Environment Canterbury Chief Executive Bill Bayfield said these exemptions allowed members who have financial interests to discuss matters related to the development of implementation programmes designed to achieve the targets and goals set out in the Canterbury Water Management Strategy.

“Having the exemptions in place enabled all views to be heard and considered across the spectrum of interests,” he said.

The Auditor-General has decided to withdraw the exemptions and as a result, Forest & Bird has discontinued the proceedings.

“Environment Canterbury was prepared to defend the proceedings, but in light of the Auditor-General’s decision to withdraw the exemptions, there is no merit in continuing,” Bill Bayfield said.

The withdrawal of the exemptions has no effect on the previous work of the Zone Committees, including recommendations on Zone Implementation Programmes and Addenda. There is also no impact for committee members in relation to their participation in discussions to date.

Collaboration beneficial

The purpose and function of the zone committees is to facilitate community involvement. Members are therefore appointed for their ability to collaborate and to allow for a range of views.

Bill Bayfield said collaboration had been beneficial in a number of ways. “It has helped communities accept that there are problems and that something needs to be done; to integrate within the planning process science, planning theory, differing viewpoints, stories and field-trips, leading to positive outcomes, and to ensure rūnanga are in no doubt that their views have been included in committees’ recommendations,” he said.

Zone Committees are joint committees of the local territorial council and Environment Canterbury. The committees make recommendations to the regional council. These recommendations are considered when developing plan rules, which then go into the formal public consultation process under the Resource Management Act.

Find out more about the ten water zone committees.

Working together to manage interests

Environment Canterbury will now work closely with the Zone Committees to make sure the interests of members are appropriately managed.

The Canterbury Water Management Strategy Fit for Future project will continue. The role of Zone Committees is an important part of this work being undertaken by the Mayoral Forum that first developed the Strategy.

Bill Bayfield said Environment Canterbury would continue to support Zone Committees and their members “because they are at the heart of effective community participation in decisions affecting water in their areas”.

“Zone Committee members are to be applauded for their exemplary efforts and continuing commitment to their zones,” he said.


ends

© Scoop Media

Find more from Environment Canterbury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Legal Issues: Gordon Campbell On The Commerce Commission Fuel Report

Yesterday’s interim Commerce Commission report on the fuel industry will do nothing to endear the major oil companies to the New Zealand public.

Apoparently, the fuel industry is an oligopoly where the Big Three (BP, Mobil and Z) that import 90% of this country’s fuel also control the supply, pricing, profit margins etc etc, from wharf to petrol pump, thereby all but throttling genuine competition at every stage along the way. More>>

 

Emergency Govt Bill: Overriding Local Licensing For The Rugby

“It’s pretty clear some clubs are having difficulty persuading their district licensing committees to grant a special licence to extend their hours for this obviously special event, and so it makes sense for Parliament to allow clubs to meet a community desire." More>>

ALSO:

Leaving Contract Early: KiwiBuild Programme Losing Another Top Boss

Ms O'Sullivan began a six-month contract as head of KiwiBuild Commercial in February, but the Housing Ministry has confirmed she has resigned and will depart a month early to take up a new job. More>>

ALSO:

Proposed National Policy Statement: Helping Our Cities Grow Up And Out

“We need a new approach to planning that allows our cities to grow up, especially in city centres and around transport connections. We also have to allow cities to expand in a way that protects our special heritage areas, the natural environment and highly productive land." More>>

ALSO:

Ombudsman's Report: Ngāpuhi Elder 'Shocked' By Conditions At Ngawha Prison

A prominent Ngāpuhi elder is shocked to find inmates at Ngawha Prison are denied water and forced to relieve themselves in the exercise yard... Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier has released a report highly critical of conditions at the Northland prison. More>>

ALSO:

Promises: Independent Election Policy Costing Unit A Step Closer

The creation of an entity to provide political parties with independent and non-partisan policy costings is a step closer today, according to Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Associate Finance Minister James Shaw. More>>

ALSO:

School's In: Primary And Intermediate Principals Accept New Offer

Primary and intermediate school principals have voted to accept a new settlement from the Ministry of Education, which includes entrenched pay parity with secondary principals. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA On 'Rawshark' Investigation: Multiple Police Failings In Hager Searches Confirmed

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that the Police's unlawful search of Nicky Hager's property in October 2014 resulted from an unwitting neglect of duty and did not amount to misconduct by any individual officer... More>>

ALSO:

Broadcasting Standards: Decisions On Coverage Of Mosque Attacks

The Authority upheld one of these complaints, finding that the use of extensive excerpts from the alleged attacker’s livestream video on Sky News New Zealand had the potential to cause significant distress to audiences in New Zealand, and particularly to the family and friends of victims, and the wider Muslim community. More>>

PM's Post-Cab: Bad Mail

Cabinet was updated on the process around prisoners sending mail, following the accused Christchurch gunman sending letters that "should have been stopped". All mail of "high concern prisoners" will now be checked by a specialist team and a changes to the legal criteria for witholding mail are expecting to go to a cabinet committee in this parliamentary session. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 