Homicide investigation, Tokoroa

August 22

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 48-year-old man in Tokoroa today.

Police received a report around 2pm of a serious assault at a residential property.

Upon arrival the body of a man was discovered.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with murder and is due to appear in Rotorua District Court tomorrow.

A scene guard will remain in place overnight.

ENDS

© Scoop Media

