KiwiRiders to bid farewell to the Kāpiti Coast

Kāpiti Coast District Council’s temporary loan of the award-winning KiwiRiders sculpture has come to an end and the installation is set to be uplifted from Paraparaumu Beach.

KiwiRiders, which was crafted by artist Will Clijsen and depicts two children riding a stylised, flying Kiwi, has been sold through a private purchase following the completion of a loan agreement with Council.

James Jefferson, General Manager of Place and Space says that the eye-catching sculpture was enjoyed by the community during its time on the berm of Marine Parade near the Tikotu stream.

“We are grateful to have had KiwiRiders on display over the last year for our community to interact with and enjoy, and thank Mr Clijsen for sharing his work with us,” says Mr Jefferson.

The Council was gifted the free loan of KiwiRiders for a one-year period in August 2018.

There are currently no plans for a replacement sculpture but, with the safety matting already in place, there is opportunity to fit another art installation at the site in the future.

“KiwiRiders has proven there is great appetite from our community for art displays in and around Kāpiti. We look forward to working with residents, visitors and art lovers to explore what’s next for the site,” says Mr Jefferson.

KiwiRiders will be removed from Paraparaumu Beach within the next few weeks.





