South-bound lanes reopen on Harbour Bridge, but expect delay
Monday, 2 September 2019, 8:14 am
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency
The NZ Transport Agency advises that all south-bound
lanes across the Auckland Harbour Bridge have reopened after
a truck crashed and blocked most lanes earlier this
morning.
There is a 70 kph speed limit in lanes one
and two because of diesel residue on the road. Motorists are
advised to drive with care and keep to the speed limit.
Traffic is backed up but starting to move, but it will
take some time to clear through the morning peak.
Motorists are advised to delay non-essential travel on
SH1 until after the morning peak and avoid the area if
possible. There are also significant delays on the Western
Ring Route.
Earlier this morning a road marking
truck crashed and caught fire at the base of bridge,
blocking most lanes. The truck caught fire and there was
paint and diesel spread across lanes one and two. The truck
and all crash debris have been removed and all lanes are now
open.
Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable
journey. Keep up to date with:
• Traffic
updates: nzta.govt.nz/traffic
• Facebook: facebook.com/nztaakl
• Twitter: twitter.com/nztaakl
• Journey
planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz
• Phone: 0800
4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44
49)
