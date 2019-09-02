South-bound lanes reopen on Harbour Bridge, but expect delay



The NZ Transport Agency advises that all south-bound lanes across the Auckland Harbour Bridge have reopened after a truck crashed and blocked most lanes earlier this morning.

There is a 70 kph speed limit in lanes one and two because of diesel residue on the road. Motorists are advised to drive with care and keep to the speed limit.

Traffic is backed up but starting to move, but it will take some time to clear through the morning peak.

Motorists are advised to delay non-essential travel on SH1 until after the morning peak and avoid the area if possible. There are also significant delays on the Western Ring Route.

Earlier this morning a road marking truck crashed and caught fire at the base of bridge, blocking most lanes. The truck caught fire and there was paint and diesel spread across lanes one and two. The truck and all crash debris have been removed and all lanes are now open.

