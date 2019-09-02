Motorists advised to delay travel due to congestion on SH1



The NZ Transport Agency advises that motorists delay non-essential travel to the city on the Northern Motorway until after the morning peak. Commuters are advised to use Northern Express buses as an alternative.

A truck crash and fire at the base of the Auckland Harbour Bridge earlier this morning blocked most south-bound lanes and caused significant tailbacks.

All lanes reopened at 7:20am but there is a 70 kph speed limit in the two left lanes south-bound because of diesel residue on the road. Motorists are advised to drive with care and keep to the speed limit.

There is heavier than normal congestion on SH1 and it will take the rest of the morning peak to return to usual traffic flows. SH16 and 18 are also congested as motorists use the Western Ring Route as an alternative route to the city and further south.

Earlier this morning a road marking truck crashed and caught fire at the base of bridge, blocking most lanes. The truck caught fire and there was paint and diesel spread across lanes one and two. The truck and all crash debris have been removed and all lanes are now open.

