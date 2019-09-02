Serious crash, Poihipi Rd in Taupo



Police are responding to a serious crash on Poihipi Rd in Taupo.

The crash between a car and truck occurred at 3.35pm and one person has suffered serious injuries.

Diversions are in place and the Serious Crash Unit has been notified.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

