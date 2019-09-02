Serious crash, Poihipi Rd in Taupo
Monday, 2 September 2019, 4:23 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a serious crash on Poihipi Rd
in Taupo.
The crash between a car and truck occurred at
3.35pm and one person has suffered serious
injuries.
Diversions are in place and the Serious Crash
Unit has been notified.
Motorists are asked to avoid the
area, if
possible.
ENDS
