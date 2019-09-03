Horticulture New Zealand welcomes balanced recommendations

Horticulture New Zealand has welcomed a special tribunal’s recommendation that a Water Conversation Order be declined for the lower part of the Ngaruroro River and 7km of the Clive River in the Hawkes Bay.

‘Water in lower part of the Ngaruroro River and the Clive River is important for horticulture and growing fresh food to feed New Zealanders,’ says HortNZ Chief Executive, Mike Chapman.

‘We congratulate the tribunal on making a recommendation that balances competing priorities.

‘Their recommendation will protect the upper part of the Ngaruroro River for conservation while enabling water in the Ngaruroro’s lower reaches and the Clive River to continue to be used for irrigation.

‘The good water quality in the lower reaches demonstrates that you can have highly productive horticulture land use while maintaining good river health.’

Mr Chapman says with sensible decision making, good planning and investment in water storage, New Zealand can continue to grow all the fresh food it needs and export the rest, even with climate change and warmer temperatures.

‘HortNZ would like to see more recommendations like this one, which balance the need to protect the environment and have enough water to grow fresh fruit and vegetables in New Zealand.

‘HortNZ and growers are committed to working with the regional and district councils, iwi and communities to manage the catchment and Ngaruroro and Clive rivers, to provide a healthy river and grow healthy food.’





© Scoop Media

