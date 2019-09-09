Porirua Sports Awards nominations open for 2019

9 September 2019





Mark Sorenson won the Supreme Award at the Porirua Sports Awards in 2017, and is now a judge.



It’s time to get those nominations in for the Porirua Sports Awards.

This year’s version represents the 50th anniversary since Titahi Bay lifesaver Jim Campbell was handed the first Supreme Award at a ceremony at a Cannons Creek hotel in 1969.

The awards have been held at Te Rauparaha Arena for the past 10 years and are hosted by organisers Porirua City Council.

The Supreme Award winner in 2017, Black Sox softball legend Mark Sorenson, says he was proud to be asked to be a judge in 2018 and again this year.

“Awards like this are important and I’m very happy to be involved,” says the former Halberg Awards judge.

“We need to celebrate our sportspeople on and off the field and I think this event is still growing. I especially love regional awards because they tend to recognise minor sports, like the one I come from.”

Sorenson has attended more awards dinners and ceremonies than most, but says each occasion is about learning something new.

“Sometimes you’re in such a bubble with your own sport, so occasions like these are the chance to learn how other teams and athletes approach training or events.”

The categories for nominations are young sportsman and sportswoman, individual sportsman and sportswoman, team, disabled sportsperson, coach, volunteer, and service to sport.

The awards’ organiser, Porirua City Events Manager Helen Brookes, says it is important sportspeople, clubs, coaches and parents get their nominations in.

“It’s usually the way to leave this to the last minute, so why not save yourself the stress and get it done early?

“I always look forward to the awards evening – highlighting these people that have strived so hard in their chosen sports, putting themselves and Porirua on the map. Sport is such a huge part of this community and we want to acknowledge all that effort.”

Ms Brookes says the 50th anniversary of the awards will be recognised on the night.

The nomination period for all categories except service to sport is from 1 September 2018 to August 31 2019.

Nomination forms can be found on the Te Rauparaha Arena website under Events and must be in by 4 October.

