Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Porirua Sports Awards nominations open for 2019

Monday, 9 September 2019, 4:12 pm
Press Release: Porirua City Council

9 September 2019


Mark Sorenson won the Supreme Award at the Porirua Sports Awards in 2017, and is now a judge.

It’s time to get those nominations in for the Porirua Sports Awards.

This year’s version represents the 50th anniversary since Titahi Bay lifesaver Jim Campbell was handed the first Supreme Award at a ceremony at a Cannons Creek hotel in 1969.

The awards have been held at Te Rauparaha Arena for the past 10 years and are hosted by organisers Porirua City Council.

The Supreme Award winner in 2017, Black Sox softball legend Mark Sorenson, says he was proud to be asked to be a judge in 2018 and again this year.

“Awards like this are important and I’m very happy to be involved,” says the former Halberg Awards judge.

“We need to celebrate our sportspeople on and off the field and I think this event is still growing. I especially love regional awards because they tend to recognise minor sports, like the one I come from.”

Sorenson has attended more awards dinners and ceremonies than most, but says each occasion is about learning something new.

“Sometimes you’re in such a bubble with your own sport, so occasions like these are the chance to learn how other teams and athletes approach training or events.”

The categories for nominations are young sportsman and sportswoman, individual sportsman and sportswoman, team, disabled sportsperson, coach, volunteer, and service to sport.

The awards’ organiser, Porirua City Events Manager Helen Brookes, says it is important sportspeople, clubs, coaches and parents get their nominations in.

“It’s usually the way to leave this to the last minute, so why not save yourself the stress and get it done early?

“I always look forward to the awards evening – highlighting these people that have strived so hard in their chosen sports, putting themselves and Porirua on the map. Sport is such a huge part of this community and we want to acknowledge all that effort.”

Ms Brookes says the 50th anniversary of the awards will be recognised on the night.

The nomination period for all categories except service to sport is from 1 September 2018 to August 31 2019.

Nomination forms can be found on the Te Rauparaha Arena website under Events and must be in by 4 October.

ends

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Porirua City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


CIA Torture In Afghanistan: IGIS Says NZ Agencies 'Not Complicit' But...

The Inquiry found both agencies, but to a much greater degree, the NZSIS, received many intelligence reports obtained from detainees who, it was subsequently revealed, had been subject to torture. On one occasion the NZSIS provided questions to the CIA to be put to a detainee. While the NZSIS was not aware that detainee interrogations involved torture, it was known that the individual was being held by the CIA in an undisclosed location...

It was considered that the Directors of the agencies at the time were operating in a difficult political and intelligence environment but still needed to be more alive to the risks for their agencies and New Zealand in maintaining cooperative information sharing arrangements. More>>

 

Spending The Budget: Boost To Maintain Mental Health Services

The Prime Minister and Minister of Health have announced that $6 million of funding has been confirmed for existing, but currently unfunded, mental health services at 22 general practices and a kaupapa Māori provider spread across seven District Health Boards. More>>

ALSO:

Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

ALSO:

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

100,000 Target Out, Shared Equity In: KiwiBuild "Reset" Announced

The reset includes: • New ways for people to become home owners, such as shared-ownership schemes • Boosting supply by building more homes where evidence shows they are needed • Reducing to 5% the deposit required for a government-backed mortgage
• Reducing the amount developers receive for triggering the government underwrite… More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Combatting The Measles Outbreaks

At Monday’s post-Cabinet press conference, the director-general of Health predicted that the current measles outbreaks will peak in about two weeks time. Let's hope. More>>

ALSO:

Credit Bill Amendments: Govt Announces Interest Rate Cap

Commerce and Consumer Affairs Minister Kris Faafoi announced that an interest rate cap of 0.8 percent day will be included in the bill going through Parliament at the moment. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 