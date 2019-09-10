Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Creative Communities Scheme backs flourishing Kāpiti arts

Tuesday, 10 September 2019, 11:49 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Creative Communities Scheme backs flourishing Kāpiti art scene

Kāpiti Coast District Council has awarded $22,904.40 to nine local art projects through the latest round of the Creative Communities Scheme.

The Scheme, which is funded by Creative New Zealand and Council, allocates grants twice a year to support arts activities that celebrate Kāpiti culture and showcase the region’s diversity, particularly Toi Māori/Māori Arts.

“The funding supports locally-driven projects with the goal of increasing community participation in the arts,” says the Creative Communities Scheme assessment committee Chairperson, Councillor Mark Benton.

“The assessment committee was particularly impressed with the high quality of all the applications which covered a range of different artistic mediums.

“Our successful projects include a Kāpiti-wide schools tour by a group of very competent young jazz musicians, a music festival in Raumati, a pilot for a web series based in Paekākāriki, and traditional Māori carving projects that celebrate our local history and culture.

“We know that these events and projects will connect community members of all ages and walks of life with Kāpiti’s flourishing art scene.”

The successful recipients are:

RecipientProject
Fernando FigueroaThe Multicultural Education Campaign, a programme of music workshops in schools to raise awareness of multiculturalism through showing music from a wide range of cultures and showing the migration of musical instruments.
Gorge CaféA mural and digital light and sound display project Mai i nga maunga ki te moana at the Gorge Café in Riverbank Road in Ōtaki, showcasing the talents of local mural artist Theo Arraj.
Julia TruscottA 15 minute pilot for a web series ‘It Takes a Village’, which will draw on the wealth of artistic talent in Paekākāriki.
Kāpiti Music CentreThe End of Year Concert at Southwards Theatre, showcasing the talents of the children who learn at the Centre.
Kāpiti Waldorf TrustThe Carvers Community Project in Raumati South, designing a carved waharoa for the gate of Te Ra School that expresses the story of the land and the people. This will be led by tohunga whakairo Chris Gerretzen of Te Ati Awa ki Whakarongotai.
Look Both Ways Jazz BandJazz for Juniors: Look Both Ways Road Show, a tour by five accomplished teenage jazz musicians who aim to inspire children in local schools throughout Kāpiti into the world of jazz in the 21st century.
Music Festivals and Events NZSummer Music in the Park, a live music community free event on a Saturday in Maclean Park, January 2020.
Te Korowai Manaaki Charitable TrustThe 5th Annual Whakaaro Whakairo Sculptural Symposium 2020, to take place to coincide with the Otaki Kite Festival and the Māoriland Film Festival, with workshops and presentations in various locations in Ōtaki.
Waikanae Arts And Crafts SocietyThe 2019 Waikanae Arts and Crafts exhibition, a free event to showcase creative work by the society’s members and young Kāpiti Coast artists as guest exhibitors.

The next funding round for the Creative Communities Scheme will open in early 2020. You can read more on our website.

ENDS


