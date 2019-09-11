Akaroa celebrates Hector Dolphins viewing boat



On the 10th of September 2019, Akaroa welcomed the arrival of Akaroa Dolphins new catamaran, designed for their daily dolphin & harbour nature cruises. This is the very first purpose-built boat for dolphin watching, to arrive in Akaroa Harbour. A huge achievement for such a small family run company.

The boat was welcomed by a group of onlookers at Akaroa’s main wharf. Local families, business owners, & passing travellers were excited to see her. Her arrival comes just in time for the 2019/2020 summer season. The Akaroa Dolphins team were thrilled to have their new boat and team finally back together again!

‘Everything about the design of this boat is tailored to ensure the comfort and safety of our guests, while having minimum impact on the environment’

For the last two years Akaroa Dolphins have been building their latest business venture, up in Auckland with the final stages being completed in Waikawa, Picton. Now the magnificent creation is moored in Akaroa Harbour ready for action. A lot of time and consideration has gone into their new boat, which will continue to set them apart from other tour operators.

Akaroa Dolphins wanted to limit their impact on the environment, while providing the highest quality of passenger comfort. ‘We wanted to expand but not lose our initial vision of creating a memorable, unique and intimate experience for every one of our guests’. Some features of the catamaran that stand out are the environmentally sustainable designed areas of the vessel. For example, her state-of-the-art engines; the most efficient in today’s world, the best materials used to minimise noise transfer to the dolphins and her self-contained pure water station.



NATURE CRUISE ESSENTIAL DETAILS:

• Operates all year round with three options everyday between October & April.

• Summer cruise times are 10.15am, 12.45pm and 3.15pm. Winter cruise time is 12.45pm.

• Departs from Akaroa’s main wharf.

• Included is a complimentary drink and home baking.

• Limits passenger numbers, helping create a unique and personal experience.

• An integral part of their team is the expert dolphin spotting dogs.

ABOUT AKAROA DOLPHINS:

• Operating unique luxury eco-tourism cruises on Akaroa Harbour since 2004.

• Gives guests a trip of a lifetime to view the Hector’s dolphins, New Zealand fur seals, White-flippered penguins, and an array of seabirds all while taking in the spectacular scenery that the harbor has to offer.

• Attracting visitors both domestically and internationally, who want a memorable unique kiwi experience.

• Department of Conservation permitted and part of the SMART (Sustainable Marine Mammal Actions in Recreation and Tourism) program.

• Committed to the conservation of Akaroa Harbour's environment and wildlife.

• Family business with the management team being 5th & 6th generation Banks Peninsula locals.

• #1 on TripAdvisor for Boat Tours.



