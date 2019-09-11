Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Akaroa celebrates Hector Dolphins viewing boat

Wednesday, 11 September 2019, 3:11 pm
Press Release: Akaroa Dolphins


On the 10th of September 2019, Akaroa welcomed the arrival of Akaroa Dolphins new catamaran, designed for their daily dolphin & harbour nature cruises. This is the very first purpose-built boat for dolphin watching, to arrive in Akaroa Harbour. A huge achievement for such a small family run company.

The boat was welcomed by a group of onlookers at Akaroa’s main wharf. Local families, business owners, & passing travellers were excited to see her. Her arrival comes just in time for the 2019/2020 summer season. The Akaroa Dolphins team were thrilled to have their new boat and team finally back together again!

‘Everything about the design of this boat is tailored to ensure the comfort and safety of our guests, while having minimum impact on the environment’

For the last two years Akaroa Dolphins have been building their latest business venture, up in Auckland with the final stages being completed in Waikawa, Picton. Now the magnificent creation is moored in Akaroa Harbour ready for action. A lot of time and consideration has gone into their new boat, which will continue to set them apart from other tour operators.

Akaroa Dolphins wanted to limit their impact on the environment, while providing the highest quality of passenger comfort. ‘We wanted to expand but not lose our initial vision of creating a memorable, unique and intimate experience for every one of our guests’. Some features of the catamaran that stand out are the environmentally sustainable designed areas of the vessel. For example, her state-of-the-art engines; the most efficient in today’s world, the best materials used to minimise noise transfer to the dolphins and her self-contained pure water station.


NATURE CRUISE ESSENTIAL DETAILS:

• Operates all year round with three options everyday between October & April.
• Summer cruise times are 10.15am, 12.45pm and 3.15pm. Winter cruise time is 12.45pm.
• Departs from Akaroa’s main wharf.
• Included is a complimentary drink and home baking.
• Limits passenger numbers, helping create a unique and personal experience.
• An integral part of their team is the expert dolphin spotting dogs.

ABOUT AKAROA DOLPHINS:

• Operating unique luxury eco-tourism cruises on Akaroa Harbour since 2004.
• Gives guests a trip of a lifetime to view the Hector’s dolphins, New Zealand fur seals, White-flippered penguins, and an array of seabirds all while taking in the spectacular scenery that the harbor has to offer.
• Attracting visitors both domestically and internationally, who want a memorable unique kiwi experience.
• Department of Conservation permitted and part of the SMART (Sustainable Marine Mammal Actions in Recreation and Tourism) program.
• Committed to the conservation of Akaroa Harbour's environment and wildlife.
• Family business with the management team being 5th & 6th generation Banks Peninsula locals.
• #1 on TripAdvisor for Boat Tours.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Akaroa Dolphins on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Sexual Assault Claims Mishandled: Labour Party President Resigns

“In the last 48 hours I have read incredibly distressing reports of an alleged sexual assault involving members of the Labour Party,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“This morning I was provided some of the correspondence from complainants written to the party several months ago. It confirms that the allegations made were extremely serious, that the process caused complainants additional distress, and that ultimately, in my view, the party was never equipped to appropriately deal with the issue.

“I discussed the correspondence with the Labour Party President this morning. Whilst he stands by the statements he has made on this matter I believe mistakes were made. More>>

 

Labour President On Sexual Assault Allegation Handling: 'If Found At Fault I Will Consider My Position'

The Labour Party president is readying to fall on his sword if he's found to have mishandled allegations of sexual assault. More>>

ALSO:

National In China: Bridges Praises CCP, Meets Law Enforcement Head

A recent trip to China has raised questions over who the Opposition leader Simon Bridges met with and why... Anne-Marie Brady, a Canterbury University professor and expert on Chinese politics, has described Guo Shengkun as the leader of the Chinese secret police. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The SIS/GCSB’s Compliance With Torture

Torture is a crime under international law. New Zealand has signed (a) the UN convention against torture and (b) formal agreements about how armed conflict should be conducted. That’s the legal backdrop to the fascinating report released this week by the SIS Inspector-General.

ALSO:

New Strategy: Suicide Prevention Office To Drive Prevention Action

The Government has announced a Suicide Prevention Office will be established to coordinate action already underway to reduce New Zealand’s historically high rate of suicide. More>>

ALSO:


Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

ALSO:

Amnesty: Law On Children In Police Cells Must Change

“Children being held in police cells because there’s nowhere else for them to go is not acceptable, especially considering many have not been found guilty of an offence. A law that breaches children’s human rights in New Zealand can and should change, urgently.” More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 