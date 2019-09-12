Harpur Says Stop The Fighting, Start The Work



Invercargill City Council candidate Wayne Harpur says it is time for

Council to stop fighting and start working, and it is one of the reasons

he is running for Council.

“Council in this last term has been dysfunctional and it appears there

are factions working against each other, lack of leadership is often

tagged to the Mayor or the Chair but if factions blindly push an agenda

then controlling a mob can difficult,” Mr Harpur said.

“What I can offer to the council table is experience and heaps of it, 39

years as a husband and father, 18 years in the trades, 26 years in

business, four years on Council, 12 years on Community Trust (four as

chair), 15 years on Venture Southland (six as chair), four years on SIT

Council, Director of Invest South, Director of the Airport and 2 School

Board of Trustees. I’ve had to deal with a lot of different

personalities over the years!”

Mr Harpur said his experience at dealing with all sorts of people was an

asset when it came to defusing conflict, finding consensus, and offering

options.

“We need to move on from focusing on personalities around a table to

concentrating on what is best for our city.”

“I can offer stability to the council table and like to think I can facilitate and mediate where there is division. I’ve had the experience, and I’m offering it to the city I love to move us forward.”



© Scoop Media

