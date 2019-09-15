Green oasis the perfect place to come together

Cantabrians are being invited to relax, unwind and connect inside an inner city oasis completed surrounded by plants.

The Green Connection Pod has been installed in Tūranga to encourage Cantabrians to come into the inner city and connect with nature and each other.

The Pod is the brainchild of The Green Lab, formerly known as Greening the Rubble.

The Green Lab Project Manager Khye Hitchcock says the Pod has been created to make it easy for people to make meaningful connections with each other.

“There’s not a lot of space for intimate personal connection in our urban environment so we want to create a green space where people feel relaxed and able to connect directly with each other,” says Khye.

“We want the Pod to encourage people who don’t necessarily know each other to try and have a chat. The more we talk and connect with each other the more enriched our lives become.”

All Right? manager Sue Turner says being surrounded by plants is proven to lift your mood.

“We know that being surrounded by nature makes us feel good, and every little bit helps us find balance, build resilience and boost mental wellbeing.”

“Being in nature has proven wellbeing benefits, and so does connecting with others. The Green Connection Pod brings these two wellbeing boosters together to create an oasis of happiness and calm in the middle of the city.

“Being in the city is no longer an excuse for missing out on your nature fix!” says Sue.

The Pod will be at Turanga throughout September and October. To coincide with Mental Health Awareness Week, in the week starting Monday 23rd September some notable Cantabrians, and those working in the wellbeing space, will be occupying the Pod to have some quality chats with those who come along.



