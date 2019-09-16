Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Over $34,000 to support Kāpiti communities

Monday, 16 September 2019, 10:32 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Over $34,000 to support connected, resilient Kāpiti communities


Kapiti Coast District Council has awarded over $34,000 to 23 community groups through its annual Community Grants Scheme.

The Scheme provides grants of up to $2,000 to not-for-profit organisations to support community-based projects, programmes and events that contribute to positive social outcomes for people living in Kāpiti.

“Local not-for-profit organisations and groups are fundamental in building connected, resilient communities and delivering local solutions for local issues,” says Tania Parata, Manager Connected Communities.

“Through the Scheme, we support projects that encourage greater community participation, improve the quality of life of the participants, and work in partnership with other groups and resources.

“This year, grants will support a range of parenting programmes, musical workshops for children with disabilities, trees for a community orchard, Māori resources for a toy library and help families living with medical conditions like heart defects and epilepsy, to name but a few.”

The Grants Allocation Committee assessed 32 applications requesting over $52,000 from a limited pool of funding. Successful recipients for 2019 are:

• Actively Coping with Cancer
• Age Concern
• Birthright Kāpiti
• Birthright Ōtaki
• Cross Roads Christian Community Trust Inc
• Epilepsy Association of New Zealand
• Heartkids Wellington
• KapiMana Multiples
• Kāpiti Coast Workers Educational Association
• Kāpiti Future Leaders
• Kidz Need Dadz Charitable Trust Wellington Inc
• Literacy Aotearoa Charitable Trust
• NZ Council of Victim Support Groups Inc
• Ōtaki Toy Library
• Ōtaki Women's Health Group
• Parenting Place Charitable Trust
• Parent to Parent Wellington
• Project Litefoot Trust
• Rangiatea Pastorate Church
• Second Chance Kāpiti
• Star Jam Charitable Trust
• The Shed Project Kāpiti
• Whareroa Guardians Community Trust

Ms Parata wishes to thank and acknowledge all the organisations that applied to the scheme for their work and services provided to Kāpiti communities.

ENDS

