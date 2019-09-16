QLDC Chief Executive Remuneration Review

QLDC Chief Executive Remuneration Review

Councillors have approved a reviewed remuneration package for Queenstown Lakes District Council’s (QLDC) Chief Executive, Mike Theelen.

Mayor Jim Boult confirmed that meeting the challenges faced by this Council, and its Chief Executive in particular, continued to be a responsibility that were reflected in the new salary approved at last Thursday’s Full Council meeting.

“This district is the premier visitor destination in Aotearoa New Zealand, and understandably this brings with it challenges. Delivering the services and infrastructure needed for an average day population of 64k visitors and residents takes a team that is dedicated to the community and bringing their best every single day. Building a team like that can only happen with the leadership of someone like Mike at the helm,” said Mayor Boult.

“Mike’s knowledge of local government is outstanding which has been a tremendous support over the last three years, and there is little he doesn’t know about the vast array of day-to-day operations at Council. Whether it’s a new playground, new library facilities, introducing a district-wide waste service, consulting on big issues for our communities, arts and events funding, tackling growth and traffic challenges or championing Te Tiriti o Waitangi within QLDC, Mike and his management team are absolutely focused on delivering excellent services and facilities. I also know from discussions with fellow mayors, that Mike is highly regarded by his peers.”

“I would like to add my personal thanks and acknowledgment of Mike’s leadership,” said Mayor Boult.

Councillors approved a 2019-2020 salary for Mr Theelen of $356,619 per annum. The 2.4% increase is within QLDC’s approved remuneration review guidelines.

Mr Theelen joined QLDC as chief executive in February 2016.

ENDS|KUA MUTU.





© Scoop Media

