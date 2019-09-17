Candidate campaigns from hospital

September 17, 2019





Nelson City Council candidate Judene Edgar is temporarily running her election campaign from a hospital bed.



Judene’s appendix burst and she had emergency surgery last Thursday night. She is in hospital recovering and receiving further treatment to stabilise her condition.

While that has meant she has missed some meet the candidates’ meetings, she is still very much running her campaign with the help of technology and her campaign team.

“All being well I hope to be back out on the hustings late next week, but in the meantime, I am getting first-hand experience of the wonderful team at Nelson Hospital.”

The temporary setback has not phased this seasoned campaigner. Prior to moving to Bishopdale to be closer to family, work and Nelson College for her two boys, she was a Tasman District Councillor for nine years.

While on TDC she was chair of the Community Development Committee, as well as a director of Nelson Airport, proudly kicking off the new terminal project. She was on the Regional Transport Committee and chair of the Joint Councils’ Solid Waste working party, and is currently a Network Tasman trustee and independent chair of the Joint Councils’ Saxton Field Committee.

“This governance experience and my in depth understanding and knowledge of the wider region is going to be increasingly important going forward as partnerships and working collectively is going to be essential to meeting the complex challenges we face as a Council and as a region,” Judene says.

She can also now add her personal experience of Nelson Hospital and its importance to the region to her broad knowledge of regional infrastructure.

You can find out more about Judene here.

ends

© Scoop Media

