Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Zealand’s Most Famous Buildings to go Green

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 12:11 pm
Press Release: Green Building Council

18 September 2019

Three of New Zealand’s most famous buildings – The Beehive, Parliament House, and the Parliamentary Library – are set to be greener, healthier, and more energy efficient.

The three buildings, home to the nation’s Parliament and MPs, will be embarking on a Green Star environmental performance scheme. This independent verification scheme looks at a building’s environmental impacts across a range of categories, including energy, climate change emissions, water, waste and transport.

The built environment is responsible for approximately 20 per cent of New Zealand’s carbon footprint, and emissions from the construction sector have leapt 66 per cent in a decade. Two years ago, it was revealed that Auckland Council is saving around $300,000 in energy costs every year in just one building, thanks to a green refit.

The internationally recognised Executive Wing (better known as the Beehive) was built 40 years ago, and the Parliamentary Library is the oldest of Parliament’s buildings, originally constructed in the nineteenth century.

Today’s announcement comes just days before the launch of World Green Building Week, which runs from 23 September to 29 September.

The Green Star scheme is run by the not-for-profit Green Building Council, and is a rating system for building owners to measure and continually improve a building’s environmental impacts. It can help save money through lowering utility bills, and create a healthier place for people.

Greener buildings generally have reduced operating costs, a minimal environmental footprint, and help with employee recruitment and retention. A Harvard University study revealed that green buildings can boost workers’ productivity by thousands of dollars a year, and employees in buildings with better lighting, ventilation and heat control performed over 25 percent higher in standard cognition tests.

Andrew Eagles, chief executive of the Green Building Council, said: “This is great leadership from our Parliament. Our politicians, and the hundreds of staff working in these buildings, are dealing with the big issues like climate change, so it’s absolutely right for them to lead from the front and reduce the environmental impacts of the very places in which they make key decisions.

“Parliament’s buildings are now going to be better, healthier places, and it’s likely they’ll enjoy reduced operating costs too.”

Speaker of the House, the Rt Hon Trevor Mallard says: “It’s important to me that Parliament operates in the most efficient, environmentally friendly way possible and I look forward to working with the agencies based on the parliamentary precinct to measure and improve our Green Star performance rating.”

/ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Green Building Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Saudi Oil Refinery Crisis

So the US and the Saudis claim to have credible evidence that those Weapons of Oil Destruction came from Iran, their current bogey now that Saddam Hussein is no longer available.

Evidently, the world has learned nothing from the invasion of Iraq in 2003 when dodgy US intel was wheeled out to justify the invasion of Iraq, thereby giving birth to ISIS and causing the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. More>>

 

PM To Japan, New York: Ardern To Meet Trump During UN Trip

“I’m looking forward to discussing a wide range of international and regional issues with President Trump, including our cooperation in the Pacific and the trade relationship between our countries." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: "A Way Forward"

At Monday's post-cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a number of actions in response to the Labour Party's mishandling of sexual assault complaints. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Allegations Of Left Wing Media Bias

“Left wing bias” accusations date back at least to the mid 1990s... The charge of left wing bias was ridiculous then, and is ridiculous now. More>>

Next Wave Of Reforms: Gun Registration And Licensing Changes Announced

“The Bill includes a register to track firearms and new offences and penalties that can be applied extraterritorially for illegal manufacture, trafficking, and for falsifying, removing, or altering markings – which are a new requirement under the Firearms Protocol.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Mishandling Of The Alleged Sexual Assault

The focus of Labour’s alleged sexual assault scandal has now shifted from the party organisation to the Beehive... This is now a crisis of Beehive management and response, not something occurring at a distance within the party organisation. More>>

ALSO:

'History Rectified': Rua Kēnana To Be Pardoned

An official pardon for Tūhoe prophet and leader Rua Kēnana is one step closer after the Te Pire kia Unuhia te Hara kai Runga i a Rua Kēnana: Rua Kēnana Pardon Bill was read in Parliament for the first time today. More>>

ALSO:

Mental Health: Initial Mental Health And Wellbeing Commission Appointed

The Government has announced details of the initial Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission which will play a key role in driving better mental health in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

people outside the meeting house at WaitangiEducation: NZ History To Be Taught In All Schools

“We have listened carefully to the growing calls from New Zealanders to know more about our own history and identity. With this in mind it makes sense for the National Curriculum to make clear the expectation that our history is part of the local curriculum and marau ā kura in every school and kura,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>

ALSO:

Sexual Assault Claims Mishandled: Labour Party President Resigns

Jacinda Ardern: “This morning I was provided some of the correspondence from complainants written to the party several months ago. It confirms that the allegations made were extremely serious, that the process caused complainants additional distress, and that ultimately, in my view, the party was never equipped to appropriately deal with the issue…" More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 