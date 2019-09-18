Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Auckland to host 18th Australasian Tunnelling Conference

Wednesday, 18 September 2019, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Auckland Tourism Events and Economic Development

Auckland to host 18th Australasian Tunnelling Conference in 2022

Auckland has secured another business event for 2022, with the largest tunnelling conference in Australasia coming our way.

The state-of-the-art New Zealand International Convention Centre (NZICC) will host the conference, which is scheduled for October 2022 and set to attract more than 750 delegates from around the world.

The estimated economic benefit to Auckland is over $1.1million, including a total of 2,950 visitor nights.

The New Zealand Tunnelling Society (NZTS) worked with Auckland Convention Bureau (ACB), a division of Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (ATEED), to secure the winning bid with support from Tourism New Zealand.

NZTS Chair Bill Newns says Auckland’s significant tunnelling projects, the City Rail Link and Watercare's Central Interceptor, which will be at their peak of construction in 2022, played a large role in securing the conference.

“The bigger New Zealand tunnelling projects are internationally significant and will feature strongly at the conference, giving New Zealand a great opportunity to showcase our infrastructure as well as providing a forum for engineers and industry experts to share the latest developments and insights from around the region in underground space development and utilisation, tunnel design and construction challenges, innovations and emerging trends.”

The theme for the 2022 conference is ‘Smarter, Safer, Kaitiakitanga’, which links to the importance of safety, wellbeing, guardianship and continual improvement within the underground construction sector.

Auckland’s appeal as a great destination, and the impressive NZICC, also had an impact. “We made a compelling case for Auckland especially given we have a brand-new, world-class conferencing facility in our midst,” Newns added.

Head of ACB Anna Hayward said: “It’s fantastic to see Auckland secure such a significant Australasian conference that will attract a high-calibre of international experts and will further cement our position as a leading business events destination.

“The NZICC will be one of the first facilities of its kind in Asia Pacific to be carbon neutral, so it is a fitting venue, especially given the theme of the conference,” Hayward added.

Tourism New Zealand’s Global Manager of Business Events Anna Fennessy said: “The benefits of hosting conferences like this one extend far beyond the economic value. The knowledge sharing and global connections that will occur as a result of this conference will benefit New Zealand and our future infrastructure developments for years to come.”


NOTES TO EDITOR

AUCKLAND CONVENTION BUREAU is part of ATEED – Auckland’s economic development agency, and an Auckland Council Controlled Organisation.

Destination AKL 2025 strategy was released in 2018 and is a unifying vision for Auckland’s visitor economy, providing direction, leadership and guardianship for the region as the gateway to New Zealand and as a stand-alone visitor destination.

• The New Zealand International Convention Centre (NZICC) in Auckland will be operating as a carbon neutral venue, the only one of its kind in Asia Pacific. More information on NZICC can be found at nzicc.co.nz

Auckland ranked third in Australasia by the World Travel Awards in 2017 for attracting business events


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Saudi Oil Refinery Crisis

So the US and the Saudis claim to have credible evidence that those Weapons of Oil Destruction came from Iran, their current bogey now that Saddam Hussein is no longer available.

Evidently, the world has learned nothing from the invasion of Iraq in 2003 when dodgy US intel was wheeled out to justify the invasion of Iraq, thereby giving birth to ISIS and causing the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people. More>>

 

PM To Japan, New York: Ardern To Meet Trump During UN Trip

“I’m looking forward to discussing a wide range of international and regional issues with President Trump, including our cooperation in the Pacific and the trade relationship between our countries." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: "A Way Forward"

At Monday's post-cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a number of actions in response to the Labour Party's mishandling of sexual assault complaints. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Allegations Of Left Wing Media Bias

“Left wing bias” accusations date back at least to the mid 1990s... The charge of left wing bias was ridiculous then, and is ridiculous now. More>>

Next Wave Of Reforms: Gun Registration And Licensing Changes Announced

“The Bill includes a register to track firearms and new offences and penalties that can be applied extraterritorially for illegal manufacture, trafficking, and for falsifying, removing, or altering markings – which are a new requirement under the Firearms Protocol.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Mishandling Of The Alleged Sexual Assault

The focus of Labour’s alleged sexual assault scandal has now shifted from the party organisation to the Beehive... This is now a crisis of Beehive management and response, not something occurring at a distance within the party organisation. More>>

ALSO:

'History Rectified': Rua Kēnana To Be Pardoned

An official pardon for Tūhoe prophet and leader Rua Kēnana is one step closer after the Te Pire kia Unuhia te Hara kai Runga i a Rua Kēnana: Rua Kēnana Pardon Bill was read in Parliament for the first time today. More>>

ALSO:

Mental Health: Initial Mental Health And Wellbeing Commission Appointed

The Government has announced details of the initial Mental Health and Wellbeing Commission which will play a key role in driving better mental health in New Zealand. More>>

ALSO:

people outside the meeting house at WaitangiEducation: NZ History To Be Taught In All Schools

“We have listened carefully to the growing calls from New Zealanders to know more about our own history and identity. With this in mind it makes sense for the National Curriculum to make clear the expectation that our history is part of the local curriculum and marau ā kura in every school and kura,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>

ALSO:

Sexual Assault Claims Mishandled: Labour Party President Resigns

Jacinda Ardern: “This morning I was provided some of the correspondence from complainants written to the party several months ago. It confirms that the allegations made were extremely serious, that the process caused complainants additional distress, and that ultimately, in my view, the party was never equipped to appropriately deal with the issue…" More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 