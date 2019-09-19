Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Transformation on Titirangi

Thursday, 19 September 2019, 11:58 am
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

Summit stage set

Eight thousand cubic metres of fill has been carted away and a stable platform set for future development of Te Taumata o Titirangi Summit (Kaiti Hill).

Work to remove the earthquake-prone observatory building and stabilise the land began in August.

Project manager, Ranell Nikora says the knoll was made of fill placed at the time the gun emplacement was built. The material wasn’t engineered to support a building so needed to be removed before a new facility can be built to replace the observatory.

A joint Ngati Oneone and Council application to the government’s Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) saw $6.1m committed to redevelop a multi-use facility on the summit to achieve community and cultural outcomes.

Council and Ngati Oneone will work in partnership to provide a destination for observation, education and tourism that incorporates matauranga Maori and telling the history of the maunga.

A business case for a facility was endorsed by iwi and Council in July which outlined the potential for a sustainable, revenue-earning tourism attraction that offered a unique visitor experience at one of the region’s most iconic locations.

The vision of Ngati Oneone and Council is to create a connection to the maunga, whenua, the sea and sky and the significant place Titirangi holds, for all people of Tairawhiti.

Results from a community survey undertaken at the end of 2018 will be incorporated into the redevelopment as the design process progresses.

Replanting and inspiring

Work to plant out the taumata (summit) is currently underway by the Whaia Titirangi team and volunteers from the community keen to get involved.

The team worked over winter to plant over 5000 native plants on the maunga with local school groups. Whaia Titirangi led planting days and wananga on kaupapa Maori to educate students in conservation and kaitiakitanga, enabling young people to gain knowledge and hands-on experience in guardianship of our environment and maunga.

Some of the work they do also involves removing invasive weeds such as honeysuckle, blackberry, yellow boneseed and holly leaved scenecio, and revegetation of native and endemic species.

Team leader, Jordan Tibble, says since planting they have noticed a natural regeneration of Karamu, Poroporo, Akeake and Ti Kouka.

People taking part in opening day of the Titirangi Mount Everest challenge on Monday 23 October will have an opportunity to help plant on the summit.

They’ll be onsite to run two sessions from 6am – 9am and 5pm – 7pm, equipment provided. Participants are welcome to bring their own gloves.

Road made safe

Repairs to the road surface are underway today on Titirangi Drive as part of the project scope of works.

During this time the road will be closed for roughly 3 days to complete the repairs.

Queen’s Drive will remain one-way for vehicles for the duration of the Titirangi Mount Everest challenge to support safety for pedestrians.

Vehicles travelling up the hill will need to exit over the summit down Titirangi Drive to Endcliffe Road.

We ask drivers and people walking or biking up the hill to take extra care and be alert.

Feedback from the community to implement safer pedestrian options or a permanent one-way system along the road are currently being investigated by Council with safety engineers.

Drones will be used to fly the road this week to develop 3D concepts. Options are expected to be ready before the end of the year.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Gisborne District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Abortion Law Reform (And The US Electoral College)

Abortion is such a polarising issue that politicians commonly avoid it like the plague. Co-incidentally though, New Zealand and New South Wales are both trying to reform their abortion laws right now, at exactly the same time – and in our case, that reform is happening for the first time in 42 years.
This week at Parliament, a special select committee began taking public submissions on the legislation being proposed. More>>

 

Climate Change: Adaptation And Risk Assessment Framework Released

“We are already experiencing the effects of a changing climate such as coastal inundation and increasingly frequent and severe droughts, floods, fires and storms. This framework is an acknowledgement that we must start adapting”, James Shaw said today. More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Mana Whenua Reach Decision On Land

Māori King Tūheitia says mana whenua have finally reached consensus over what to do with Ihumātao - they want it back. More>>

ALSO:

PM To Japan, New York: Ardern To Meet Trump During UN Trip

“I’m looking forward to discussing a wide range of international and regional issues with President Trump, including our cooperation in the Pacific and the trade relationship between our countries." More>>

PM's Post-Cab: "A Way Forward"

At Monday's post-cabinet press conference, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a number of actions in response to the Labour Party's mishandling of sexual assault complaints. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Allegations Of Left Wing Media Bias

“Left wing bias” accusations date back at least to the mid 1990s... The charge of left wing bias was ridiculous then, and is ridiculous now. More>>

Next Wave Of Reforms: Gun Registration And Licensing Changes Announced

“The Bill includes a register to track firearms and new offences and penalties that can be applied extraterritorially for illegal manufacture, trafficking, and for falsifying, removing, or altering markings – which are a new requirement under the Firearms Protocol.” More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Mishandling Of The Alleged Sexual Assault

The focus of Labour’s alleged sexual assault scandal has now shifted from the party organisation to the Beehive... This is now a crisis of Beehive management and response, not something occurring at a distance within the party organisation. More>>

ALSO:

'History Rectified': Rua Kēnana To Be Pardoned

An official pardon for Tūhoe prophet and leader Rua Kēnana is one step closer after the Te Pire kia Unuhia te Hara kai Runga i a Rua Kēnana: Rua Kēnana Pardon Bill was read in Parliament for the first time today. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 