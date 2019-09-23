Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Akaroa FrenchFest 2019

Monday, 23 September 2019, 1:40 pm
Press Release: Akaroa FrenchFest

Media Release

Akaroa FrenchFest 2019

When someone mentions the name ‘Akaroa’ it immediately brings to mind a small French flavoured town by the sea, and for good reason. Rich in French history, street names signposted as ‘Rue’, and French flags scattered throughout the village, the reminders of the original European settlers to the area have not been lost.

Akaroa is by all accounts now a traditional ‘New Zealand’ town, but its past is anything but with French history dating back to the early 1800s. It is for this reason that this Gallic history is celebrated biennially at the Akaroa FrenchFest.

To be held over the weekend of 11-13 October 2019, FrenchFest kicks off with the Friday night street party. The waterfront of Beach Road is closed to vehicles, allowing people to enjoy a night of entertainment while spilling out onto the road, or from within the restaurants and bars.

Saturday morning main beach in Akaroa plays host to one of the most important historical parts of the FrenchFest, the re-enactment of The Landing. Following on from the acclaimed success of The Landing 2017, Akaroa Community Arts Council once again is working in partnership with Akaroa Heritage Festival Society to produce The Landing 2019 at FrenchFest. Telling the history and stories of the many and varied intrepid souls who travelled far and wide to make Banks Peninsula their home, The Landing is a lively, fun, historical re-enactment that leads up to the arrival in 1840 of The Comte de Paris, bringing 59 French and German settlers to Akaroa.

Stories are told of these first encounters; of local iwi, the whalers, trading sailors and the first farmers, who were just set up in Akaroa.

The groups of characters - played by local community members, wherever possible playing their own ancestors, will all be a part of telling our stories in a lively, historically accurate, fun, immersive and audience inclusive way. Aided by the professional support of the wonderful Michael Hurst, Jennifer Ward-Lealand, Nathan Bonner and The Wellington Sea Shanty Society.

From there a parade moves the celebrations down Rue Lavaud, entering Jubilee Park for the ‘Le Jour du Marché’. Here the magic of the blue, white and red swirls around a full day of market stalls, traditional French games, wine, food, education, entertainment, Waiters Races, a Cock Crowing competition and much more.

Saturday night plays host to a ticketed cabaret evening for the adults in the large marquee, with The Entertainment Company dancers-presenting Le Can Can, The Wellington Sea Shanty Society, Nicola Són, the most Brazilian of the French bands!, Jason Kerrison, Corner Sounds, Circotica, Danger Doll (Bonita)and MC MulletMan.

On Sunday at FrenchFest a Circotica driven workshop and circus performance will take place in the main marquee.

“Akaroa is very proud of its European and Maori heritage, and the celebration of FrenchFest is one way of paying homage to it.” Margaret Moir, Chairman of the Akaroa Heritage Festival Society says. “The connection with the local tangata whenua who were here to welcome the settlers is very important too, and we are thrilled to have them as part of the events”.

FrenchFest is a mainly free family orientated event being held 11-13 October 2019. This unique event celebrates the unity of European and Maori cultures in a historic township like no other, and continues to develop an ever growing national and international following. It’s the perfect excuse to spend the weekend in Akaroa, enjoying the culture, food, wine and hospitality.

Ends


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Akaroa FrenchFest on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The RWC, And The Op Burnham Inquiry

Testimony was given that damning evidence had been culpably ignored, lost or (deliberately?) mislaid. The systems for handling secret material from our allies were – to be charitable – only loosely observed.

Moreover… vital evidence was only belatedly made available to the inquiry, and former NZDF officers later found to be central to the events under scrutiny were strangely missing from the original witness list offered by NZDF. In short, last week’s cross-examination of the military’s former top brass demonstrated in detail that the NZDF had consistently misled its Ministers (and the wider public) for years, over the impact of our military activities in Afghanistan. More>>

 
 

Call For Action On Expert Panel Report: Welfare System Needs Urgent Change

If we want New Zealand to be the best place in the world to be a child, the Government needs to increase benefits, remove sanctions, individualise benefits, and fix abatement rates now, says Child Poverty Action Group and ActionStation . More>>

ALSO:

First Data Releases: Mixed External Report On Census Fail Mitigation

The panel endorses the statistical approaches used to mitigate non-response... However, the unprecedented use of alternative government datasets to augment census data raises questions around ethics, social licence, cultural licence, and Māori data sovereignty. More>>

ALSO:

Aitches: Manawatū-Whanganui Region Spelling Corrected

The Manawatu-Wanganui Region will in future be correctly spelt Manawatū-Whanganui Region. The change also means the regional council will be known as the Manawatū-Whanganui Regional Council. Horizons Regional Council is the trading name for the council. More>>

PM In Japan: Jacinda Ardern’s Remarks Following Abe Summit

Today we discussed a wide range of topics. Broadly the themes were: a deeper, high-value trade and investment relationship, greater cooperation in the Pacific; and strengthening our security partnership. More>>

ALSO:

Replacing All But Chair: Twyford Appoints Five NZTA Board Members

Transport Minister Phil Twyford today announced the appointment of five new members to the NZ Transport Agency Board... There remain two vacancies on the NZTA Board which will be filled in due course. More>>

ALSO:

Climate Change: Adaptation And Risk Assessment Framework Released

“We are already experiencing the effects of a changing climate such as coastal inundation and increasingly frequent and severe droughts, floods, fires and storms. This framework is an acknowledgement that we must start adapting”, James Shaw said today. More>>

ALSO:

Ihumātao: Mana Whenua Reach Decision On Land

Māori King Tūheitia says mana whenua have finally reached consensus over what to do with Ihumātao - they want it back. More>>

ALSO:

PM To Japan, New York: Ardern To Meet Trump During UN Trip

“I’m looking forward to discussing a wide range of international and regional issues with President Trump, including our cooperation in the Pacific and the trade relationship between our countries." More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 