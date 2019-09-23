Correction: Name release – Coronet Peak death
A previous release reported a woman died at Coronet Park, Queenstown.
This is incorrect, the incident occured at Coronet Peak.
Guns, Lobbying: National Has Wish List For Arms Bill
National has today outlined the 13 changes we want to see in the second tranche of gun reforms before considering our support, National’s Police spokesperson Brett Hudson says. More>>
Call For Action On Expert Panel Report: Welfare System Needs Urgent Change
If we want New Zealand to be the best place in the world to be a child, the Government needs to increase benefits, remove sanctions, individualise benefits, and fix abatement rates now, says Child Poverty Action Group and ActionStation . More>>
First Data Releases: Mixed External Report On Census Fail Mitigation
The panel endorses the statistical approaches used to mitigate non-response... However, the unprecedented use of alternative government datasets to augment census data raises questions around ethics, social licence, cultural licence, and Māori data sovereignty. More>>
Aitches: Manawatū-Whanganui Region Spelling Corrected
The Manawatu-Wanganui Region will in future be correctly spelt Manawatū-Whanganui Region. The change also means the regional council will be known as the Manawatū-Whanganui Regional Council. Horizons Regional Council is the trading name for the council. More>>
PM In Japan: Jacinda Ardern’s Remarks Following Abe Summit
Today we discussed a wide range of topics. Broadly the themes were: a deeper, high-value trade and investment relationship, greater cooperation in the Pacific; and strengthening our security partnership. More>>
Replacing All But Chair: Twyford Appoints Five NZTA Board Members
Transport Minister Phil Twyford today announced the appointment of five new members to the NZ Transport Agency Board... There remain two vacancies on the NZTA Board which will be filled in due course. More>>
Climate Change: Adaptation And Risk Assessment Framework Released
“We are already experiencing the effects of a changing climate such as coastal inundation and increasingly frequent and severe droughts, floods, fires and storms. This framework is an acknowledgement that we must start adapting”, James Shaw said today. More>>
Ihumātao: Mana Whenua Reach Decision On Land
Māori King Tūheitia says mana whenua have finally reached consensus over what to do with Ihumātao - they want it back. More>>