Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Ngāti Ruanui is optimistic in seabed mining appeal

Thursday, 26 September 2019, 9:07 am
Press Release: Ngati Ruanui


Ngāti Ruanui legal team under QC Richard Fowler concluded with compelling performances from lawyers Horiana Irwin-Easthorpe and Natalie Coates. Irwin-Easthorpe referred to Judge Joe Williams writings and took the court through the provisions of the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) Act that include kaitiakitanga as an active interest stating the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) Decision Making Committee (DMC) carried out a lip service exercise towards Māori and Iwi interests. Lawyer Natalie Coates argued that the Iwi interests are encapsulated by the Treaty Settlements and giving affect to the Tiriti were ignored along with fishing rights in the EEZ. They argued that you cannot separate the connections between Te Tiriti o Waitangi, Tikanga and the role of Kaitiaki, which must be considered together.

The Court of Appeal Judges Panel noted the legal team arguments and how the link to the EEZ Act purpose was a powerful one.

Debbie Ngarewa-Packer said, “A full range of issues have been set out over the last two days about adaptive management prohibition and what went wrong with the decision made by the EPA including not having enough information to even allow the Trans Tasman Resources (TTR) application to proceed to a decision. The Court of Appeal will need to consider many different arguments but Ngāti Ruanui is optimistic that based on the legal errors the appeal will be successful in rejecting the application as a whole”.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Ngati Ruanui on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Negotiations Announced: Trade Agreement To Drive Action On Climate And Environment

New Zealand is leading a first-of-its-kind agreement that will use trade rules to tackle climate change and other environmental issues, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today...

The ACCTS agreement intends to:
• Remove tariffs on environmental goods and make new commitments on environmental services
• Establish concrete commitments to eliminate fossil fuel subsidies
• Develop voluntary guidelines for eco-labelling programmes and mechanisms More>>

Expert Reaction: World Climate Report - Effects On Ocean And Ice
A new report has highlighted the urgent need to address climate change to protect the world's oceans and frozen places. More>>

 

Running At A Profit But: ACC Takes $8.7bn Future Hit From Low Interest Rates

However, this strong performance was not enough to offset the impact falling interest rates had on our balance sheet, something entirely outside of our control. This resulted in us reporting a deficit of $8.7 billion for the year ending 30 June 2019. More>>

PM In US: Christchurch Call Leaders’ Dialogue

In only four short months we have – collectively – made real strides toward both preventing and responding to the very real harm caused by terrorist and violent extremist content online. More>>

ALSO:

Recycling: Work Underway For Beverage Container Return Scheme

“Citizens, councils and stakeholders have been calling for a well-designed container return scheme to recover the millions of beverage containers used each year so they can be re-used and recycled. Today I’m pleased to announce that work is underway to design a fit-for-purpose scheme for New Zealand,” said Eugenie Sage. More>>

ALSO:

Minister's Speech: Arms Legislation Bill, First Reading

Mr Speaker, the terror attacks at the mosques are not the first mass shooting this country has endured. Successive governments have known since the Thorp review of 1997 that our gun laws were too weak... More>>

ALSO:

Abuse In Care Royal Commission: Minister's Confidence 'Has Been Shaken'

Internal Affairs Minister Tracy Martin has refused to express confidence in the leadership of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, after it was revealed a convicted child sex offender was involved. More>>

ALSO:

'Equity Index': School Deciles Gone In Two Years

School deciles will be replaced in 2021 or 2022 by an Equity Index that better aligns equity funding to actual levels of socio-economic disadvantage in our schools, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On The RWC, And The Op Burnham Inquiry

Last week’s cross-examination of the military’s former top brass demonstrated in detail that the NZDF had consistently misled its Ministers (and the wider public) for years, over the impact of our military activities in Afghanistan. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 