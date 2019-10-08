Police seeking information following boating incident

Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old Tauranga man in the Tauranga Harbour entrance on the morning of Saturday 5 October.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have entered or exited Tauranga by boat between midnight Friday 4 October and 8am Saturday 5 October.

We would also like to speak to anyone fishing in the harbour entrance or walking around the Mauao base track during the same period.

Anyone who can assist is urged to contact Police on 105.





© Scoop Media

