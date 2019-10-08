Police seeking information following boating incident
Tuesday, 8 October 2019, 8:33 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old Tauranga
man in the Tauranga Harbour entrance on the morning of
Saturday 5 October.
Police would like to speak to anyone
who may have entered or exited Tauranga by boat between
midnight Friday 4 October and 8am Saturday 5 October.
We
would also like to speak to anyone fishing in the harbour
entrance or walking around the Mauao base track during the
same period.
Anyone who can assist is urged to contact
Police on
105.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal
We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians.
Rebecca MacFie’s book on Pike River was a case in point, and Peter Dyer’s new book Rottenomics about the ‘leaky buildings’ saga (“the single largest market failure in New Zealand history”) deserves to rank right alongside it. Both books, and both disasters, share a common origin in the ideological excesses of New Zealand’s free market reforms of the 1980s. More>>