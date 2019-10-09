Update on Avondale death
Wednesday, 9 October 2019, 4:58 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Franich, Auckland
City West CIB:
Police enquiries are ongoing into
the death of an 82-year-old woman who was found deceased in
her Avondale home yesterday afternoon.
Police are
continuing to treat her death as unexplained at this stage
and are awaiting results from a post-mortem which is
expected to be carried out tomorrow.
Police have
previously said there had been a burglary at the address but
we still do not have any evidence to link the burglary and
death of this woman at this time.
However we are keeping
an open mind as our investigation continues.
We ask anyone
who has information that might assist our investigation to
contact Avondale Police Station on 09 302 6400.
Our
thoughts and sympathies continue to be with the woman’s
family.
Police, along with Victim Support are supporting
them at this difficult
time.
