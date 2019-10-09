Update on Avondale death

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Franich, Auckland City West CIB:

Police enquiries are ongoing into the death of an 82-year-old woman who was found deceased in her Avondale home yesterday afternoon.

Police are continuing to treat her death as unexplained at this stage and are awaiting results from a post-mortem which is expected to be carried out tomorrow.

Police have previously said there had been a burglary at the address but we still do not have any evidence to link the burglary and death of this woman at this time.

However we are keeping an open mind as our investigation continues.

We ask anyone who has information that might assist our investigation to contact Avondale Police Station on 09 302 6400.

Our thoughts and sympathies continue to be with the woman’s family.

Police, along with Victim Support are supporting them at this difficult time.

