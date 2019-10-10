Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Monte Cecilia helps families looking for place to call home

Thursday, 10 October 2019, 8:12 am
Press Release: Monte Cecilia Housing Trust


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will cut the ribbon today (10 October) on new temporary housing for Auckland families in need.

The Monte Cecilia Housing Trust has built 30 two-bedroom units in Mangere to accommodate families who need further assistance to find affordable rental homes.

Today’s official opening coincides with World Homeless Day.

Monte Cecilia Chief Executive Bernie Smith says families are able to live in the units for up to three months while the Trust works with them to find somewhere long-term to call home.

Eleven families have already moved in – and Bernie Smith says many more are knocking on Monte Cecilia’s doors. In the past year alone, more than 1600 children and their families turned to the Trust for help.

“There is such a huge need in Auckland for safe, warm, dry housing that families can actually afford. Many of the families that come to us are working really hard on minimum wage and with lots of commitments, sometimes they have big debts, and they haven’t been able to get a rental despite trying for a long time. They really need a hand.”

He says having somewhere secure and settled to live makes a world of difference.

“Once they’re living in these units we’ll be able to give them some practical assistance to help them out of the crisis situation they’re in. When that happens, in our experience we usually see dramatic improvements in a family’s well-being as they’re put in touch with the health and social services they’ve often been missing out on.

“We all know that having a home is more than just a roof over our heads – it’s a place for family and friends, somewhere we feel safe and comfortable, where we can plan for our future and that of our whānau.”

Bernie Smith thanked the Prime Minister for opening the transitional housing development in Windrush Close, Mangere. The opening will feature an address from the Prime Minister, speeches by other guests and dignitaries, a site blessing and cutting of the ribbon to the site.

Media are invited to attend the opening.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Monte Cecilia Housing Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Could Do Better: Post-Sroubek Review Of Deportation Info

The Chief Executive of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) has today welcomed the findings of an independent review of the process used by Immigration New Zealand (INZ) to prepare files for decision-makers who make residence deportation liability decisions...

Ms Tremain acknowledges that the review highlighted some aspects of the process that can be improved and makes five main recommendations to strengthen the existing processes for preparing files for decision-makers. Those recommendations are: More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On A New Book On The Leaky Homes Scandal

We all know that journalism is short of cash and under pressure from the speed, brevity and clickbait pressures of the 24/7 news cycle… but hey, given the right subject and a sufficiently stubborn journalist, it can still surpass most of the works of the academic historians... More>>

Regulation: Review Finds NZTA Road Safety Failings

The independent review, carried out by consultant agency MartinJenkins, lists at least 10 reasons for the failures including the agency being focused on customer service at the expense of its policing functions. More>>

ALSO:

Rod Carr: Climate Change Commission Chair-Designate Announced

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has today announced the appointment of Dr Rod Carr as Chair-designate for the Climate Change Commission. More>>

ALSO:

Compliance Complaints: 'Putting Right' Holidays Act Underpayment In Health

The Government is putting right a decade’s worth of underpayment to nurses, doctors and other health workers, says Health Minister Dr David Clark. More>>

ALSO:

IPCA: Disasterous Police Pursuit, Excessive Use Of Dogs

At no stage did Police follow the correct procedure for the commencement of a pursuit... A Police dog handler used his dog to help with the arrest of two of the young people. One suffered injuries resulting in his hospitalisation, and the Authority found that the use of the dog was an excessive use of force. More>>

ALSO:

‘Hard Place To Be Happy’: Report On Youth Residential Care

Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft says the report, A Hard Place to be Happy, contains important challenges from children and young people, aged 9 to 17, about their experiences in care and protection residences. “I found this report extremely difficult to read, and I think most New Zealanders would too.” More>>

Africa And Middle East Refugees: 'Family Link' Restriction Removed

The founder of the Double the Quota campaign has applauded the coalition government for Friday’s announcement that a discriminatory policy would be removed. More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
  • NewsWire.co.nz
 
 
 