Sunday, 13 October 2019, 1:07 pm
Statement from Justin Lester
I want to congratulate
Andy Foster on his campaign and wish him all the best. I
remain proud of what we’ve achieved over the last three
years as Mayor – a focus on social and affordable housing,
securing the best deal for Wellington's transport future
with Lets Get Wellington Moving and leading the way for our
city to be both the best little city and the fairest little
city in the world.
I am incredibly proud of the team and
their hard work. I want to congratulate the newly elected
Councillors; Rebecca Mathews, Teri O’Neil, Tamatha Paul,
Jenny Condie, Laurie Foon and Sean Rush. I am thrilled that
we have a majority of women around the council table! I hope
that the Council will build on everything we achieved in the
last triennium, and remain future focused for the city.
I
love this city and will continue to be involved in our
community and advocate strongly for the things that
matter.
Campbell on: the local body election result in Wellington
For obvious reasons, politics is more of a big deal in the capital city than anywhere else in the country. Even so, fewer than four in ten eligible voters bothered to vote in Saturday’s local body elections in Wellington (turnout 39.66%).
Even less was felt to be at stake this time around than in 2016, when 45% of the electorate voted Justin Lester into the mayoralty.
To put it mildly, the Lester-led Council failed to live up to expectations. Lester will be remembered mainly for the fact that somehow, he managed to lose this election.