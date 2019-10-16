Update - SH 29 crash, Lower Kaimai
Wednesday, 16 October 2019, 8:04 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Work continues at the scene of the crash yesterday on SH 29,
Lower Kaimai.
A single vehicle was reported to have gone
off the road into the Wairoa River around 7:40pm.
The
Police Dive Squad are attending and will undertake work
today to locate a person believed to have been in the car
when it crashed and became submerged.
Another person
injured in the incident was transported to hospital for
treatment.
The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene of
the incident and an investigation into the circumstances of
the crash is
underway.
