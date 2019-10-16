Update - SH 29 crash, Lower Kaimai

Work continues at the scene of the crash yesterday on SH 29, Lower Kaimai.

A single vehicle was reported to have gone off the road into the Wairoa River around 7:40pm.

The Police Dive Squad are attending and will undertake work today to locate a person believed to have been in the car when it crashed and became submerged.

Another person injured in the incident was transported to hospital for treatment.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the scene of the incident and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash is underway.





