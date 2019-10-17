Trust announces architects for Tewa Banks project

The Queenstown Lakes Community Housing Trust has today announced they have engaged JTB Architects for its affordable housing project on council-owned land in Arrowtown.

The mixed-tenure development – the Trust’s largest to date on a 3.6ha site in Jopp Street – will also be named ‘Tewa Banks’ in a nod to Arrowtown’s goldmining past.

JTB Architects are award-winning NZIA registered architects, with studios nationwide, including a presence in the Queenstown Lakes District. JTB Architects is currently reviewing the existing development masterplan and will subsequently present house concept designs to the Trust.

Trust executive officer Julie Scott says: “We’re really excited to have the JTB Architects team on board, as they have extensive experience in masterplanning medium density comprehensive developments. This will be our largest development project to date and we are eager to ensure it is one the Arrowtown community can be proud of.”

JTB Architects director Mike Dillon adds: “We’re delighted to be involved with the project. Our team has a real passion for designing and delivering affordable housing. We recognise the benefits of quality design in achieving affordable, sustainable housing outcomes that will deliver benefits to communities throughout the lifetime of the property.”

The name Tewa Banks was named after Jack Tewa (known as “Maori Jack”), who is credited with first discovering gold in the Arrow River in 1862. “And of course the ‘Banks’ component refers to the development’s location alongside the Arrow River,” Scott explains. “We think it’s important our development has a name that encapulates this special area.”

In April this year the Queenstown Lakes District Council approved a 3.6ha site on Jopp Street to be assigned to the Trust to build 65 homes for a mixed tenure development. The final step in formalising the transfer is currently in progress with the Government.

