New Porirua Mayor looks forward to working for all residents

Friday, 18 October 2019, 11:17 am
Press Release: Porirua City Council

New Porirua City Mayor looks forward to working for all residents

Anita Baker has been confirmed as Porirua City’s new Mayor in final results released last night.

Joining her on the new Council are:

Josh Trlin, Ross Leggett, Nathan Waddle, Euon Murrell (Northern Ward - Pukerua ki te Raki)
Izzy Ford, Kylie Wihapi, Faafoi Seiuli, Moze Galo (Eastern Ward Pāuatahanui ki te uunga mai o te ra); and
Geoff Hayward, Mike Duncan (Western Ward - Titahi Rangituhi Porirua ki te uru).
The new Council takes effect from Wednesday 23 October, once the final results have been publicly notified in the local newspaper.

Mayor Baker says her priorities at this early stage are to listen to the community and work with Chief Executive Wendy Walker to deliver their wishes for the city.

“I promised to be Mayor for the whole city and over the next three months I’ll be getting out into the community and meeting as many Porirua residents I can. A good Mayor reflects the values and desires of their communities and I’m looking forward to connecting with many Porirua people about their aspirations for our city.”

Working to trim costs is top of mind.

“I’ll be working with the Council, Chief Executive and senior staff to ensure good spend of ratepayers’ money,” Mayor Baker says.

“There’s been significant feedback about the high level of rate increases projected for Porirua and I believe the community wants the new council to offer options for them to consider. This will involve looking at the level of some services provided by the Council.

The health of Te-Awarua-o-Porirua Harbour is another focus area for Mayor Baker.

“The most significant action we can take to improve the health of the harbour is planting trees in the catchment. I’ll be seeking information around an advanced tree planting plan in conjunction with Greater Wellington Regional Council and understanding how Porirua can advance such a project quickly.”

Ways to progress economic development in the city centre is also on the new Mayor’s mind.

“Mayoral candidate ‘Ana Coffey raised the idea during the campaign of an iconic office building built over the railway station. I believe the concept has merit and I plan to share it with residents and put the full force of the Council behind supporting it. To be clear, this will not involve the Council funding it, but rather promoting such an idea.”

Chief Executive Wendy Walker congratulated Mayor Baker and all the councillors on being elected.

“It’s an exciting time for the city and I look forward to working closely with the new Council to deliver the priorities, services and work agreed with the community.”
ends

