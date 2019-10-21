Second opportunity to nominate Hamilton heroes

Hamiltonians now have a second opportunity in 2019 to recognise our city’s community champions.

Nominations for Hamilton City Council’s Civic Awards open today (Monday 21 October). This year is the first time the awards will be presented twice – 12 recipients were honoured for their service to Hamilton at a ceremony in August.

The Civic Awards recognise substantial service of a voluntary nature or beyond normal employment benefiting the city of Hamilton and its people.

This year’s first round of recipients were recognised for service to education, the environment, social justice, migrant communities, the disability sector and women’s refuge.

Chief Executive Richard Briggs hopes more of Hamilton’s unsung heroes will be put forward so the city can show its appreciation.

“We know there is great work being done by selfless people throughout our communities, and we want to show them that what they do is valued,” he says.

“The recipients have typically invested hundreds of hours of their own time in the causes they are committed to. The Civic Awards are our way of saying, ‘thanks for everything you do to make Hamilton awesome and to improve the wellbeing of our community’.”

Nominations close on 15 November. The awards will be presented at a civic reception in December.

Click here to complete or download a nomination form, or collect a hard copy from the Council’s building in Garden Place.





© Scoop Media

