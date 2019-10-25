Boil Water Notice Issued for Luggate

The Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has today issued a precautionary boil water notice to the residents of Luggate, near Wānaka.

This notice affects all properties on the Luggate township water supply, QLDC Maintenance & Operations Manager Erin Moogan said.

“The notice was issued this afternoon after routine testing detected the positive presence of E. Coli in a sample taken from the supply. Advice from Public Health South in these situations is that all residents and businesses should boil water as a precaution,” said Ms Moogan.

“We will undertake further testing but the boil water notice will stay in place until three days of clear sampling. We will issue further advice as the situation changes.”

