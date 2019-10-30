New subdivision to open



Stratford District Council is excited to announce the opening of tenders for the residential subdivision off Pembroke Road, Stratford.

The subdivision will be officially opened to the public by Council, alongside marketing agent McDonald’s Real Estate Stratford on Saturday 2 November 2019.

The subdivision works commenced in February 2019 and Stage 1 is now completed.

Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke says, “The Council-led subdivision addresses the need for housing development and facilitates growth of Stratford’s population. It provides an opportunity to retain existing residents and attract new residents through appealing, fully serviced, modern residential sections.”

This will be the first open day for public to walk into the subdivision and explore the four new streets, offering 28 sections for tender.

The Stage 1 sections will be sold via a tender process over a four week period.

Information packs will be available for all interested parties at the open day and throughout the tender process. At the end of tendering, if any sections have not been sold these will be made available on the open market.

Stage 2 will be completed in 2020, with the development of a futher five sections.

The opening, including a free sausage sizzle will be held on Saturday 2 November, 12noon – 2pm.

ends

