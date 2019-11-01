Fire and Emergency hands over back Convention Centre

This afternoon Fire and Emergency New Zealand will hand back control of the New Zealand International Convention Centre to Fletcher Construction.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has had control of the building, managing the fire and its aftermath since 1:10pm Tuesday 22 October.

Area Manager Richard Twomey says fire investigators have finished their work on site and are now preparing their report. We are aware of the significant public interest in the investigation and will release the findings in due course, subject to legal requirements.

He says the fire was a complex and dangerous, which at its peak, was attended by about 130 fire fighters, 30 appliances and 16 operational vehicles attending the operation. Crews from all over Auckland and as far south as Hamilton assisted in getting the fire under control.

"I have been very impressed with the professionalism of our firefighters, who worked long hours in trying conditions. This was a testament to the outstanding women and men we have working at Fire and Emergency.

"Fire and Emergency New Zealand also wants to thank Fletcher Construction for the use of cranes and operational support over the last 11 days. We are also grateful for the support of all of our partners including, Auckland Council, St John, police and the wider community for their support while we worked to get this large and complex fire under control."

The handover is the end of Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s active ongoing presence at the site.





