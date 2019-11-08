Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New appointment to Aktive Board

Friday, 8 November 2019, 8:50 am
Press Release: Aktive - Auckland Sport and Recreation

Aktive has announced that Rohini Ram, Partner for EY New Zealand, will join its board.

Effective immediately, Ms Ram joins a board of eight, following the reappointment of David Tse and Aktive board Chair Graham Child.

"I am delighted to welcome Rohini to the board," says Mr Child. "Rohini has significant audit and risk, governance and strategic expertise. She also has strong connections across both the corporate and community landscapes."

Ms Ram is the New Zealand leader of the People Advisory Services team for EY New Zealand. She is a member of the New Zealand Markets Board for EY; a founding member of the organisation’s New Zealand Diversity & Inclusiveness Council; and the EY Ambassador to Auckland University, an example of her commitment and passion for youth development.

Ms Ram is also the Treasurer on the board of Oxfam and a member of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand, India NZ Business Council and NZ Asian Leaders.

Mr Child adds: "Aktive is on a strong path as outlined in the recent release of our Strategic Framework to 2040. We are fortunate to have the knowledge, experience, expertise and leadership of a strong, well-connected board that will assist in paving the way on this journey."

The annual appointment of Trustees to the board is the responsibility of the Selection and Performance Committee of Aktive. This Committee comprises two representatives from Aktive, Auckland Council, Sport New Zealand and the Regional Sports Trusts, and approves board appointments following an independent selection process.


