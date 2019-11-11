Person dies following serious crash, Flat Bush
Monday, 11 November 2019, 6:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person has died following a crash on Stancombe Road,
Flat Bush this afternoon.
A car crashed into a parked
truck about 2pm.
On arrival a man was found in a critical
condition, however he sadly died at the scene.
The Serious
Crash Unit
attended.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations