Fun Day to celebrate 20th anniversary of Marine Reserve

Monday, 11 November 2019, 2:56 pm
Press Release: Department of Conservation

11 November 2019

Family Fun Day to celebrate 20th anniversary of Marine Reserve

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of Te Tapuwae o Rongokako Marine Reserve, the Department of Conservation (DOC) and Te Tapuwae o Rongokako Marine Reserve Committee are holding a Family Fun Day at the reserve this Saturday 16 November.

This milestone event will be marked by the attendance of the Minister of Conservation Eugenie Sage, as well as talks from DOC and Ngati Konohi Chief Judge Heemi Taumaunu about the historical significance of the reserve to iwi and the joint partnership with DOC in the establishment of the reserve.

A range of other activities are planned from 1pm, including snorkelling, a walk to the pa site to learn about the history, the announcement of the photo competition winners and the cutting of the marine reserve’s birthday cake.

Chairperson of the Marine Reserve Committee Jacqueline Blake said the committee are looking forward to the occasion.

“The Marine Reserve Committee is very proud of the development of the marine reserve in the 20 years since its establishment. We acknowledge Ngati Konohi, Marine Reserve Committee members past and present, DOC, the Gisborne District Council, community groups, and the public for their support over the years.”


“We are encouraging families to bring a picnic, sunscreen and mosquito repellent and enjoy the celebration and activities organised for the day. The marine reserve is strictly protected, so at the end of the day please take your rubbish and memories, and preserve our marine reserve for the education and enjoyment of our future generations.”


The reserve was established in 1999 as a result of a joint application by Ngati Konohi and the Department of Conservation. After 20 years of protection the benefits are evident with an abundance and variety of marine life within the reserve.

“Highlights over the last twenty years have ranged from increases in fish abundance and scientific research to road improvements that have allowed the community to learn more about this unique environment,” says DOC’s Biodiversity Ranger Jamie Quirk.

“The marine reserve is a valuable place for wildlife and people alike, and we’re looking forward to celebrating this place this weekend.”

–Ends–

