Arrest - Ashburton homicide investigation

Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested:

Canterbury Police have arrested a 19-year-old woman in relation to the death of a 23-year-old man at a property on McDonald Street, Ashburton on Friday 8 November.

The woman has been charged with murder and will appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow.

Police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the man's death, however our investigation is ongoing.

A search warrant in relation to the investigation was executed at a Tinwald address on Monday with the assistance of the Armed Offenders Squad.





© Scoop Media

