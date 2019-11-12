Arrest - Ashburton homicide investigation
Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 8:27 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Senior Sergeant Richard
Quested:
Canterbury Police have arrested a
19-year-old woman in relation to the death of a 23-year-old
man at a property on McDonald Street, Ashburton on Friday 8
November.
The woman has been charged with murder and will
appear in the Christchurch District Court tomorrow.
Police
are not seeking anyone else in relation to the man's death,
however our investigation is ongoing.
A search warrant in
relation to the investigation was executed at a Tinwald
address on Monday with the assistance of the Armed Offenders
Squad.
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Discussion Doc: 'Firearm Prohibition Orders' Power For Police
“FPOs would prevent people from being around others who have firearms, using them under supervision, or being at a location that enables access to guns. FPOs set conditions which people must follow, allow Police to monitor the conditions, and create penalties for breaches.
“In practice this may mean a person subject to a FPO could not live in or visit a property where firearms are held, even if the firearm owner is licensed. They could not be in a vehicle which is carrying a firearm. They could not go hunting even under supervision. They could still associate with lawful gun owners, but not if a firearm is present." More>>