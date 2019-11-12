Deep Stream
Tuesday, 12 November 2019, 11:31 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
12 November 2019 – Deep Stream
The Deep Stream Fire
is still contained. Today we will be working on hotspots
that were identified by flying an infrared camera over the
fire ground yesterday.
We have a number of ground
crews, a helicopter and heavy machinery working on these
hotspots today and monitoring the western edge of the
containment line.
ENDS
© Scoop Media
Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:
Scoop Citizen Membership
ScoopPro for Organisations
Report On Consultation: Future Of Tomorrow's Schools
“The 1989 Tomorrow’s Schools reform introduced one of world’s most devolved schooling systems where each school operates largely in isolation of each other,” Chris Hipkins said.
“It empowered local communities and modernised an overly bureaucratic system but also led over time to uneven outcomes between schools.
“That has meant young people in some areas have missed out, and it’s been particularly challenging for Māori, Pacific peoples, and people with disabilities and additional learning needs. This is reflected in a 2018 Unicef report ranking New Zealand 33rd out of 38 developed countries for overall educational equality.” More>>