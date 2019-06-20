Launch of Mums' Clique

Bringing you daily advice on parenting, lifestyle and all things motherhood. Creating local events to connect and make new friends. Think breakfast clubs, Mums nights out, Play dates at the park in an area near you!

A place for you to reach out for support when you need it, and know you can ask for help. A community where our mothers stand together to support each other. The Mums Clique is in the process of registering as a not-for-profit charity, We are doing this because it is in line with our values and shows what we are all about.

We want to support mothers across New Zealand. Connect them with other mothers to form and nurture friendships, offer support when needed whether it is connecting mothers with a counsellor, implementing our buddy system to find another local mother who can support them during hard times or even sending out a food parcel. We really will be the biggest support network for Mothers that will be available in New Zealand.

We will also offer our audience real product and business reviews, so you get an honest lowdown before you spend your hard earned dollars.

Our critqued lists of the best kid friendly cafes, playgrounds, child friendly gyms, even the best local babysitters! Any aspect of navigating parenting you need help with, all in one place.

Because it really does take a village to raise a child.

but why?

I founded The Mums Clique because I saw a major flaw. So many mothers who weren't okay and slipping through the cracks of our system.







Whether they suffered from Post Natal Depression and felt like they weren't offered support, or perhaps they were isolated and lonely after immigrating to New Zealand and not having that family support. Mothers who felt they weren't offered any formal post-natal follow up who have suffered from prolapses or diastis recti or incontinence and felt there wasnt really a system there to support them. Mothers who have fled domestic violence but had no social support network after years of being socially isolated.

Mothers who had so many questions that were going unanswered. Finally a support network, made for mothers, founded by mothers.

how can you help?

We are looking for media coverage. We really need to get the word out there. We want every mother

in New Zealand to know that we are here for them and can finally give them the support they have been so desperate for.

We have a list of amazing business sponsors onboard who have our back! Babyonline, Clique Fitness, MAM Baby, Vivo Hair & Beauty just to name a few.

The founder Abbey is available for interview either in person, over the phone or via skype and is happy to share more information about her plans for "The Mums Clique"

"Because it really does take a village to raise a child"

launch details

We will be launching within the next 4 weeks. Our website is being built at present and our social media handles have been secured and have started to engage with local mothers. Our facebook group has gained over 1300 members in just over a week.

We plan to host a giveaway valued at over $500 to spread the word about The Mums Clique and we would love your support.

We would love to share "The Mums Clique" with the community to connect mothers and bring them together.

