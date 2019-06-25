Maria Folau "has not breached NNZ policy"

25 June, 2019

Maria Folau has not breached NNZ policy. Netball New Zealand values inclusion and diversity across all areas of the community and our sport whether its gender, ethnicity, socio economic status, sexuality, religion, and we take responsibility as role models for young New Zealanders very seriously.

We acknowledge that people have differing views and beliefs. It is important those opinions and views are expressed in constructive and respectful ways.

