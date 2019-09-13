Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Real Journeys Cruise for-a-Cause Raises $53,220

Friday, 13 September 2019, 9:20 am
Real Journeys

13 SEPTEMBER 2019

Real Journeys Cruise for-a-Cause Raises $53,220 to Help Feed Those in Need


Doubtful Sound Overnight Cruise

This year’s Cruise-for-a-Cause to Doubtful Sound has raised a record $53,220 for Queenstown community support group ‘Baskets of Blessing/Let’s Eat’ for a portable chiller and commercial kitchen equipment to help the team distribute meals for individuals and families experiencing difficult times.

More than 60 people enjoyed a delicious lunch on the way to the cruise, and later, gourmet soups created by internationally recognised former Saffron restaurant owner turned private chef, Pete Gawron, who used ingredients donated by Bidfood.

Onboard, the guests enjoyed exploring the fiord before indulging in a three-course buffet dinner followed by a live auction – and an even more lively performance from Arrowtown musicians Sam Maxwell, former Verlaines member Paul Winders, and former Exponents member Dave Gent.

Founder of Baskets of Blessing Tam Schurmann, says the group set up ‘Let’s Eat’ last year to help reduce Queenstown’s wastage of quality surplus food and to feed people who, for whatever reason, needed this extra support. Between 10–25 volunteers create dozens (80-120) of family-sized frozen meals every week.

“This Cruise-for-a-Cause fundraiser will enable us to increase our meals output to better meet the need in our local community, because it doesn’t matter where someone lives, what they do, how many kids they have, what their circumstances are - if they are nominated for a Basket of Blessing, they receive one. We don’t turn down a single nomination," says Schurmann.

The Cruise-for-a-Cause is held every year at the start of the overnight cruise season on the Fiordland Navigator in Doubtful Sound and Milford Mariner in Milford Sound.

Real Journeys dedicates its first overnight cruise of the season as a fundraiser and invites applications from charitable or not-for-profit organisations. The vessels, crew, three-course dinner, breakfast and water activities are all provided by Real Journeys at no cost.

The organisation sells the tickets and keeps 100% of the proceeds. This year, over twenty organisations applied for the Cruise-for-a-Cause.

The Baskets of Blessing Doubtful Sound Overnight Cruise-for-a-Cause was held Saturday 31 August. To find out more about Cruise for a Cause: https://www.realjourneys.co.nz/cruiseforacause




