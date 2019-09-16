The Ten Tenors announce 17-city NZ tour

Following sold out performances throughout New Zealand, The Ten Tenors are thrilled to announce they’re returning by popular demand.

The charming classical cross-over group will perform a selection of the best romantic pop songs, ballads and arias of all time from their latest album Love Is In The Air.

The tour takes them to 17 cities around the country next April and May. Tickets go on sale today. Locations and booking information below.



“The Ten Tenors unique mix of the traditional and unconventional

offers a fresh and highly-original take on the staid traditions of opera”

THE NEW YORK TIMES

"The cluster of high voices generates pure electricity”

LOS ANGELES TIMES

“The Ten Tenors are truly exceptional when performing

at full strength of 10”

VARIETY

The Ten Tenors have become a global touring sensation. Their 2018 US tour sold out everywhere, which now takes them to an astonishing 2,400 sold out headline shows. They have performed over 1,550 corporate galas, sold over 1.25 million albums and 3.5 million concert tickets.

The ensemble has shared the stage with artists including Lionel Richie, Rod Stewart, Andrea Boccelli, Willie Nelson, Alanis Morissette and Christina Aguilera. They have also appeared extensively on TV in the US, including Today Show, Oprah’s Australian Adventure, Access Hollywood, Hollywood Today Live and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, as well as the Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon for an audience of 32 million viewers and the 2012 UEFA Cup in Warsaw, Poland to 65,000 people live.

The Ten Tenors have attracted a vast international fan-base by performing a unique combination of classical & contemporary music featuring ten-part harmonies. They have been widely acclaimed in the media, with critics praising their ability to “ignite hearts” (Brighton Argus) with their effortless charm and “magnificent vocals” (Belfast Live). Their romantic and timeless repertoire always finds a way to move their fans.

The Ten Tenors forthcoming live shows will consist of songs from the new album as well as some new classical love arias, some blockbuster rock anthems and traditional medleys. They will also be including at least one brand new medley and one favourite that has been requested so many times to bring it back – this is one that hasn’t been heard for a very long time!



