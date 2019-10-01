Is New Zealand Ready for a Gay All Black?

Out Today! Tj Perenara Answers the Age-Old Question: ‘is New Zealand Ready for a Gay All Black?’





Media release – For Immediate Release 1 October 2019

OUT TODAY!

TJ Perenara answers the age-old question:

‘is New Zealand ready for a gay All Black?’

Exclusive interview with express magazine



At the height of Rugby World Cup Fever, All Black TJ Perenara sits down for an exclusive interview with New Zealand’s leading LGBTQ+ publication for over 28 years, express magazine.

The pioneering halfback discusses his support to rainbow community, telling express:

“Our job is to make sure that people from all communities feel comfortable enough to aspire to want to be an All Black, so I would hope that if anyone from the LGBTQIA+ community became an All Black, they would feel accepted and wanted in the environment.”

Talking with express he also discusses what rugby contributes to kiwi culture, what young people who don’t play rugby are missing out on, and what makes him most proud to represent New Zealand on the pitch.

The October 2019 issue of Express Magazine is available now, for free, nationwide, from distributors including Countdown and New World supermarkets, leading libraries, universities, cafes and LGBTQ+ venues.

You can download the magazine here and follow express on social media: @gayexpress

