Kiwi commuters can now donate on the go

Friday, 18 October 2019, 11:27 am
Press Release: oOh Media

Kiwi commuters can now donate on the go with new panel from oOh!

New Zealanders are now able to make a tap and go donation during their daily commute following the launch of the country’s first ever bus shelter donation panel by leading Out of Home company, oOh!media.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ is the first to run a campaign utilising this technology at street level. The panel is located within a bus shelter on Auckland’s busy Queen Street and features a designated tap and go device enabling commuters to donate $3 to the charity using either a payWave enabled credit card or smartphone.

The campaign is also running across oOh!’s extensive street furniture network, with the Queen Street bus shelter being taken over with a Panorama wrap and translucent posters, which are also featuring in bus shelters across Auckland, Christchurch and Wellington.

oOh!media New Zealand’s General Manager, Nick Vile, said he was thrilled to have the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ officially kicking off the new product offering, which he says will become an effective and engaging way for charities to gain community support.

“The technology is not new but when combined with our panels at street level it is a really powerful and affordable way for charities to engage “on the go” New Zealanders,” he said.

“All funds collected from this initiative will be directed straight into the charity’s account via a secure process that follows the PCI Data Security Standard. The card reader is purely tap-and-pay, with no pin pad, and with the system set to a small donation amount, it allows for a seamless and secure transaction.”

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s chief executive, Evangelia Henderson, said the new panel enables people to donate to an important cause in a unique way.

“We’re delighted to be first to use oOh!media’s new donation panels. Breast Cancer Foundation NZ is always looking for innovative ways to spread the breast health message and to raise vital funds for our work. It’s great that oOh!media’s new donation panels are helping us to do this,” she said.

The Breast Cancer Foundation NZ campaign launched this week and will run until October 27.

