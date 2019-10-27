Goodnight Kiwi is back on TVNZ



The iconic Goodnight Kiwi is returning to New Zealand screens next month, with an exclusive new series taking pride of place on TVNZ OnDemand. The beloved Goodnight Kiwi and Cat will be joined by well-known celebrities who will read popular New Zealand bedtime story books for young children.

Goodnight Kiwi brings the magic of reading to life as the celebrity storytellers keep kids enthralled with imaginative and lively storytelling. The show will reignite the nostalgia for a whole new generation, while bringing all the warm fuzzies too!

The NZ personalities bringing the stories to life are; legendary entertainers the Topp Twins, Seven Sharp's Hilary Barry, broadcaster Stacey Morrison, comedians and actors Madeleine Sami & Jackie van Beek, TV and radio personality Jeremy Wells, comedian Urzila Carlson, actor Dean O’Gorman, Shortland Street actor Jayden Daniels, actor, comedian and writer Oscar Kightley, and What Now’s Evander Brown.

Made in partnership with The Warehouse, Goodnight Kiwi combines classic and enchanting local tales, legendary storytellers and eye-catching animation to help Kiwi kids fall in love with books. These New Zealand stories will jump off the page through original illustrations, created in-house at TVNZ, showcased by lively performances by our entertainers.

Two of the stories will be read in te reo and English, by Stacey Morrison and Evander Brown respectively. There will also be a Christmas treat in store for viewers, with special festive episodes wrapping up the season.

TVNZ’s Director of Content Cate Slater says: “We are thrilled to see the beloved NZ icons, the Goodnight Kiwi and Cat, back on TVNZ. We have a cast of very talented local entertainers taking part in the series who bring these New Zealand storybooks to life, alongside fantastic animations made in house. New Zealanders have such fond memories of the Goodnight Kiwi waving them off to sleep, so it’s very exciting to share Goodnight Kiwi with a whole new generation, and we hope it will inspire them to fall in love with books.”

Goodnight Kiwi will stream on TVNZ OnDemand from 11 November, with two episodes screening each week.

Click here for images of the celebrity storytellers and a full list of their books from The Warehouse.

© Scoop Media

