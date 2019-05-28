Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

New Earthquake-Proof Building Technology Live Test a Success

Tuesday, 28 May 2019, 2:08 pm
Press Release: AUT

New Earthquake-Proof Building Technology Live Test a Success

AUT’s Built Environment Engineering (BEE) Lab has just tested a new earthquake proofing brace system, designed to not only dissipate the force of an earthquake and limit the damage to the building, but to self-centrethe building following a seismic event, allowing for rapidreoccupancypost-event.The brace is designed to withstand severe ‘one in 2,500 year event’ earthquakes.

The technology, invented by DrPouyanZarnaniof AUT, and investigated by PhD candidate Mohamed Yousef-Beikin a joint project with Professor Pierre Quenneville of the University of Auckland, is being used in new buildings, including the Hutt Valley Medical Hub. DrZarnanisays the time immediately post a seismic event is when buildings like medicalcentresand hospitals are crucial, and this technology will help ensure they can safely provide critical services.

“Earthquakes pose a great threat to social andeconomicwelfare, costing society at every event. Traditional seismic systems often require costly repairs and maintenance or even complete replacement following a seismic event - in some cases leaving the structure at risk for aftershocks whilst awaiting maintenance. Through effective energy dissipation and self-centringfunctionality of these new seismic connections, structuresare able towithstand earthquake sequences without replacement or structural repairs,” says DrZarnani.

The technology works to dissipate the force of a seismic event through africtionjointinwhichthespecially grooved plates are clamped usingdiscsspringsto provideself-centring.It has been successfully tested with the seismic force of a ‘one in 2,500 year’ event. For the shaky isles of New Zealand, this technology is a crucial step in reducing the need and associated costs for post-quake repairs for socially critical buildings.



The development of this technology was funded by MBIE and EQC and was supported byTectonus,TechlamandTriderEngineers. The Built Environment Engineering (BEE) Lab is in AUT’s Nga WaiHonobuilding on the corner of Symonds and St Paul Streets.

Please see the brace in action here: https://youtu.be/rItEi_O7ZHo


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from AUT on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Stroma - Where Sea Meets Sky

For their first concert of 2019, leading advocates for new music Stroma will present six works inspired by the natural environment to celebrate the iconic music of one of New Zealand’s most experienced composers. More>>

Kura Forrester & James Nokise: Billy T And FRED Winners Announced

The NZ International Comedy Festival with Best Foods Mayo honoured the exceptional talent on show in the 2019 programme, rewarding excellence with the New Zealand Comedy Trust awards: The FRED, for the best New Zealand Show in the Festival, and the Electric Kiwi Billy T Award. More>>


Tuia - Encounters 250: Te Papa Acquires Rare Painting Of Cook's Voyage

Te Papa announced today it has purchased William Hodges’ Waterfall in Dusky Bay with Maori Canoe for New Zealand’s national art collection. More>>

Don't Miss The 2019 Jazz Gala Tour

Featuring renowned US rock drummer Gregg Bissonette, vocalist Glenn Walters, and UK trumpet Star Louis Dowdeswell in concert with the Rodger Fox Big Band. More>>


Resene Eighth Annual Architecture & Design Film Festival

This year’s line-up will showcase the most acclaimed and current films in architecture and design, including documentaries on this century’s finest architects, super stars in the design field and movements for environmental change. More>>

Ockhams: ‘Urgently Relevant’ Novel Wins NZ’s Richest Literary Award

Dame Fiona Kidman has won this year’s $53,000 Acorn Foundation Fiction Prize at the Ockham New Zealand Book Awards for her novel, This Mortal Boy, a work described by the judges as ‘moving, memorable, authentic and urgently relevant to our times.’ More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 