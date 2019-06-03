Parliament

Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | Video | Questions Of the Day | Search

 

PM congratulates Queen’s Birthday Honours recipients

Monday, 3 June 2019, 9:07 am
Press Release: New Zealand Government

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has congratulated the New Zealanders recognised for their contributions to the country and their communities in the 2019 Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

The 183 honours recipients includes four Dame and three Knight Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

“Every honours recipient has made a valuable contribution to their community and our country. Their commitment to excellence and service represents the best of New Zealand,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“It is with a sadness that we recognise Yvette Corlett as a Dame Companion for her pioneering contribution to athletics. As the first New Zealand women to win an Olympic gold medal she was a trailblazer. In addition to her ground-breaking athletics success she undertook lifelong service to sport as a volunteer and administrator.

“I think many Kiwis will agree that Yvette’s recognition at this level was long overdue - but I’m pleased that she knew she was to become a Dame before she passed away.

“Areta Koopu has committed her life to the advancement of Maori in both paid and voluntary capacities. She’s been a former President of the Maori Women’s Welfare League, a Human Rights Commissioner, a member of the Waitangi Tribunal, she sat on Te Kohanga Reo National Trust Board and was a member of the Aids Foundation board.

Yvette Corlett and Areta Koopu are joined by new Dames Susan Bagshaw and Fran Walsh.

“Rugby league legend Graham Lowe has been honoured as a Knight Companion for his post league career for services to youth and education. Graham’s Lowie Foundation has been a lifeline for teenagers struggling with school, helping them on a pathway to training and work. In recent years he has expanded his work into prisons with 200 young men at Ngawha and other sites have graduating his course, helping to break the cycle of reoffending.



“Roger Hall’s prolific contribution to the New Zealand stage and screen is without peer. For decades he has reflected back to us stories about who we are as New Zealanders, often containing spot on social criticism of our public life. He is a giant of the local arts community and a worthy recipient of this honour.

Graham Lowe and Roger Hall are joined by new Knight Paul Adams.

“I congratulate all 183 honours recipients and thank them for their leadership and service,” Jacinda Ardern said.


© Scoop Media

In response to the challenges facing Scoop and the media industry we’ve instituted an Ethical Paywall to keep the news freely available to the public.
People who use Scoop for work need to be licensed through a ScoopPro subscription under this model, they also get access to exclusive news tools.

Register for ScoopPro    Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Government on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Budget 2019: Scoop Full Coverage

Scoop's budget coverage is live, with a compilation of coverage from the pre-budget period.

Scoop will be updating this page with Budget announcements, reaction and analysis once the Budget is released at 2pm. Hit reload to see the latest version. More>>

  • Gordon Campbell from the Budget Lockup - On the ‘morning after’ feeling from the Wellbeing Budget

    • ALSO:

    .

     
     

    Police Say No Crime: Search Engine Flaw Allowed Previews Of Budget Docs

    Following Tuesday's referral, the Police have advised the Treasury that, on the available information, an unknown person or persons appear to have exploited a feature in the website search tool but that this does not appear to be unlawful... More>>

    ALSO:


    Repeated Failures: IPCA On Death In Police Custody

    The Independent Police Conduct Authority has found that Police as an organisation, as well as individual officers, failed in their legal duty of care when a man in custody died after a drug overdose in November 2017. More>>

    ALSO:

    RNZ Live Blog: Education 'Mega Strike'

    Members of the two teachers' unions - NZEI and the Post Primary Teachers' Association - are striking after refusing to settle for three pay rises of 3 percent each. Talks with the Education Ministry have been deadlocked for months and the government has insisted it will not increase the total value of its offers... More>>

    ALSO:

    Two Recommendations Not Accepted: Govt Responds To Mental Health Report

    Mental health Foundation: “We’re very pleased to see a renewed investment in mental health services, especially at the community level...” However, the response is not truly transformative… yet. And it will not be until all 38 recommendations are put into action. More>>

    ALSO:

    Coal: Protesters Block Delegates From Mining Conference

    Firefighters and police are trying to stop demonstrators blocking delegates from the New Zealand Minerals Forum in Dunedin. Photo: RNZ / Tess Brunton More>>

    ALSO:

    Gordon Campbell: On Reforming Parliament’s Toxic Culture

    It would be nice to think Parliament was a forum where rationality ruled – and where policies are raised and evaluated in terms of their contribution to the greater good. Obviously, it isn’t like that... More>>

    ALSO:

    Retirement Commissioner Investigation - Bullying 'Not Established':

    PM And FinMin's Post-Cab: Mental Health Inquiry And Budget Responsibility

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was joined by Minister of Finance Grant Robertson for the last post-cabinet press conference before Thursday's budget. The Government will also announce its delayed response to the mental health inquiry this week. More>>

    work Join ScoopPro
     
    Submit News / Press Releases
     
    Follow Scoop on Twitter
     
     
     

    LATEST HEADLINES

    • PARLIAMENT
    • POLITICS
    • REGIONAL
    More RSS
     
     

    InfoPages News Channels


     
    • Wellington Scoop
    • NewsWire.co.nz
     
     
     