Biggest increase to public housing in nearly 20 years

2 August 2019



More than 2000 families have a place to call home thanks to the extra 2178 public houses delivered by the Government this year – the biggest increase in the number of public houses in approximately 20 years.

“By exceeding our target of 1600 additional public houses this year by 578, more New Zealanders now have a place to call home that is warm, and where they feel safe and secure,” Minister of Housing Megan Woods said.

“One of our first actions in Government was to stop the sell-off of state houses. We’re proud to have done that, and now to have boosted the public housing stock to support thousands of New Zealanders.

“The Government build programme continues to pick up speed and deliver homes across our communities.

“On average Housing New Zealand is building four new homes a day. As well as this, Housing New Zealand currently has about 2000 homes under construction or under contract.

“Housing New Zealand’s stepped-up build programme is delivering more and more homes that are designed and built to modern standards including double glazing, insulation, and affordable heating such as heat pumps.

“Registered Community Housing Providers are also making a significant contribution to increasing public housing supply. They delivered 955 of the additional 2178 public houses.

“The Government recognises that the demand for housing continues to rise, driven in part by a shortage of supply, inadequate housing, homelessness, and insecurity of tenure.

“Public housing supports a range of Government housing initiatives like the successful Housing First programme for chronically homeless people, and transitional housing to support people in urgent need of housing.







“We will continue to build more public houses and make sure people move into them, and off the Public Housing Register as quickly possible,” Megan Woods said.



Notes to Editors

• Net additional supply refers to the total number of additional public houses (new builds, turn-keys, buy-ins, leases, transfers of former council stock), minus the total number of disposals.

• Of the 2,178 additional public houses funded by HUD, Housing New Zealand delivered 1,223 net additional places. Registered Community Housing Providers contributed by delivering 955 of the additional 2,178 public houses.

• In 2018/19 Housing New Zealand built 1,461 new state homes which led to an overall net increase in the number of state homes by 1,223. This figure is made up of total additional homes less any sales, demolitions and lease expiries.

• The 'other' column in the table below shows a negative figure. This reflects net movement over the year - i.e. 507 places were added through leases and buy-ins, but a total of 745 places were removed from the public housing stock as a consequence of sales, lease expiries or demolitions (SLEDs) and adjustments.

Breakdown of additional public housing places delivered in 2018/19



Target Delivery Percentage Target Delivery New Builds Other Total Net Delivered Over Target Percentage of Delivery Achieved HNZ 70% 1120 1461 -238 1223 103 56% CHPs 30% 480 140 815 955 475 44%

