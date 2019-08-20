Parliament

NZ MP heads to Asia-Pacific forum on climate change

NZ MP heads to Asia-Pacific forum on health impacts of climate change

This week, Health Committee member Hon Michael Woodhouse will represent the New Zealand Parliament at the 5th Asia-Pacific Parliamentarian Forum on Global Health (APPFGH). This is a platform for parliamentarians in the Asia-Pacific to exchange ideas and foster collaboration in driving sustainable action for health.

The fifth meeting of the Forum will be held in Nadi, Fiji, from 20 to 22 August 2019. It will be chaired by the Speaker of the Parliament of the Republic of Fiji, with support from the World Health Organisation. The forum will focus on the theme of climate change and health, focusing on strengthening climate-resilient health systems for disaster risk management.

Rt Hon Trevor Mallard, Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives, said “New Zealand is committed to working in partnership with the Pacific region to address and adapt to climate change. I am pleased that Hon Michael Woodhouse will represent us at this important forum, which will look at the intersection of health and climate change.

“He brings with him a depth of experience and an openness to share new ideas to jointly face these complex and urgent issues.”

At the forum, Hon Michael Woodhouse will contribute to sessions on topics such as advancing health and wellbeing outcomes, with reference to the Sustainable Development Goals. He will also take part in field visits to see the health impacts of climate change at the local level and examine adaptation strategies.

The Parliament of Fiji and the APPFGH secretariat have arranged briefings for members from the Global Tuberculosis Caucus and the Fijian Ministry of Health following the forum.

