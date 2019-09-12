Parliament: Oral Questions - 12 September 2019

Oral Questions 12 September 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her statements and actions?

2. CLAYTON MITCHELL to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: What recent progress has been made on Provincial Growth Fund projects?

3. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Minister for Women: Does she believe all women in New Zealand should feel safe from sexual and physical violence in the workplace?

4. MARJA LUBECK to the Minister of Education: What actions is the Government taking to reduce costs for families in the public education system?

5. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all his statements, policies, and actions?

6. KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister for the Environment: What actions is the Government taking to protect streams and wetlands?

7. Hon SCOTT SIMPSON to the Minister for the Environment: What is his response to the Initial Economic Advisory Report on the Essential Freshwater Package, which says, “The cost-effectiveness of policies targeting nutrients is likely to be questionable” and that, under bottom lines for nutrients he has proposed, the area allocated to dry stock farming in the Waikato-Waipā catchment is likely to fall by 68 percent while forestry land use is likely to increase by 160 percent?

8. Dr SHANE RETI to the Associate Minister of Health: Does she stand by all her statements, policies, and actions regarding vaccination and the measles outbreak?

9. TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister for Māori Development: He pēhea te tautoko a te kāwangatanga i te whakarauoratanga o te reo Māori?

Translation How is the Government supporting the revitalisation of te reo Māori?

10. JONATHAN YOUNG to the Minister of Energy and Resources: Does she stand by all of her statements, policies, and actions?

11. Dr PARMJEET PARMAR to the Minister of Research, Science and Innovation: Does she stand by all of her statements, policies, and actions?

12. PAUL EAGLE to the Minister for Building and Construction: What recent reports has the Minister seen on forecast construction activity?

© Scoop Media

