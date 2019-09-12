Parliament

Parliament: Oral Questions - 12 September 2019

Thursday, 12 September 2019, 11:29 am
Oral Questions 12 September 2019

Questions to Ministers

1. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her statements and actions?

2. CLAYTON MITCHELL to the Minister for Regional Economic Development: What recent progress has been made on Provincial Growth Fund projects?

3. Hon PAULA BENNETT to the Minister for Women: Does she believe all women in New Zealand should feel safe from sexual and physical violence in the workplace?

4. MARJA LUBECK to the Minister of Education: What actions is the Government taking to reduce costs for families in the public education system?
5. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all his statements, policies, and actions?

6. KIRITAPU ALLAN to the Minister for the Environment: What actions is the Government taking to protect streams and wetlands?

7. Hon SCOTT SIMPSON to the Minister for the Environment: What is his response to the Initial Economic Advisory Report on the Essential Freshwater Package, which says, “The cost-effectiveness of policies targeting nutrients is likely to be questionable” and that, under bottom lines for nutrients he has proposed, the area allocated to dry stock farming in the Waikato-Waipā catchment is likely to fall by 68 percent while forestry land use is likely to increase by 160 percent?

8. Dr SHANE RETI to the Associate Minister of Health: Does she stand by all her statements, policies, and actions regarding vaccination and the measles outbreak?

9. TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister for Māori Development: He pēhea te tautoko a te kāwangatanga i te whakarauoratanga o te reo Māori?

Translation How is the Government supporting the revitalisation of te reo Māori?
10. JONATHAN YOUNG to the Minister of Energy and Resources: Does she stand by all of her statements, policies, and actions?

11. Dr PARMJEET PARMAR to the Minister of Research, Science and Innovation: Does she stand by all of her statements, policies, and actions?

12. PAUL EAGLE to the Minister for Building and Construction: What recent reports has the Minister seen on forecast construction activity?

Education: NZ History To Be Taught In All Schools

New Zealand history will be taught in all schools and kura by 2022, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today.

“This Government is committed to a better New Zealand that we can all be proud of and which recognises the value of every New Zealander,” Jacinda Ardern said.

“We have listened carefully to the growing calls from New Zealanders to know more about our own history and identity. With this in mind it makes sense for the National Curriculum to make clear the expectation that our history is part of the local curriculum and marau ā kura in every school and kura,” Jacinda Ardern said. More>>

 

Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Mishandling Of The Alleged Sexual Assault

The focus of Labour’s alleged sexual assault scandal has now shifted from the party organisation to the Beehive... More>>

Sexual Assault Claims Mishandled: Labour Party President Resigns

Jacinda Ardern: “This morning I was provided some of the correspondence from complainants written to the party several months ago. It confirms that the allegations made were extremely serious, that the process caused complainants additional distress, and that ultimately, in my view, the party was never equipped to appropriately deal with the issue…" More>>

Budget Process: Wellbeing To Be Enshrined In Law

Legislation has been introduced in Parliament to ensure every Government considers the wellbeing of New Zealanders when creating future budgets. More>>

National In China: Bridges Praises CCP, Meets Law Enforcement Head

A recent trip to China has raised questions over who the Opposition leader Simon Bridges met with and why... Anne-Marie Brady, a Canterbury University professor and expert on Chinese politics, has described Guo Shengkun as the leader of the Chinese secret police. More>>

Gordon Campbell: On The SIS/GCSB’s Compliance With Torture

Torture is a crime under international law. New Zealand has signed (a) the UN convention against torture and (b) formal agreements about how armed conflict should be conducted. That’s the legal backdrop to the fascinating report released this week by the SIS Inspector-General.

New Strategy: Suicide Prevention Office To Drive Prevention Action

The Government has announced a Suicide Prevention Office will be established to coordinate action already underway to reduce New Zealand’s historically high rate of suicide. More>>

Fresh Water: Government Launches Action Plan

The Action Plan for Healthy Waterways sets out the proposed new requirements to improve freshwater, which include: • Raising the bar on ecosystem health, including protecting wetlands and streams... • Set higher standards for swimming... • Interim controls on land intensification... More>>

