Parliament: Oral Questions - 12 November 2019

Oral Questions - 12 November 2019



Questions to Ministers

1. Hon SIMON BRIDGES to the Prime Minister: Does she stand by all her Government’s policies and statements?

2. Hon PAUL GOLDSMITH to the Minister of Finance: Does he stand by all his policies and actions?

3. TAMATI COFFEY to the Minister of Finance: He aha ngā ripoata hou kua kitea e ia mō te ōhanga o Aotearoa?

Translation What recent reports has he seen on the New Zealand economy?

4. Hon NIKKI KAYE to the Minister of Education: Does he stand by all of his statements and actions?

5. Hon MICHAEL WOODHOUSE to the Minister of Health: Does he believe the financial performance of DHBs has improved since he wrote to all DHB chairs at the end of last year expressing “disappointment with their collective financial performance”?

6. JENNY MARCROFT to the Minister for Children: What are the findings of the Oranga Tamariki practice review into the Hastings Case?

7. Hon LOUISE UPSTON to the Minister for Social Development: Does she stand by all her policies and statements?

8. CHRIS BISHOP to the Associate Minister of Transport: Does she stand by all her statements and actions?

9. JAN TINETTI to the Minister of Education: What changes, if any, is the Government making to strengthen the system of governance, management, and administration of schools?

10. SIMON O'CONNOR to the Associate Minister of Housing (Public Housing): Does he stand by all his policies and statements?

11. BRETT HUDSON to the Minister of Police: Does he agree with the Prime Minister’s statement regarding the 1,800 police target that the Commissioner of Police “got it wrong”?

12. GREG O'CONNOR to the Minister of Police: What recent announcements has he made about improving public safety by restricting unlawful access to firearms?



© Scoop Media

